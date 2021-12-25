‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 18, Dayton native keeps streak alive

“Our champion Amy certainly has a lot to celebrate this holiday season having racked up 17 wins and almost $700,000 here on ‘Jeopardy!’” said host Ken Jennings at the outset.

Schneider was on a roll throughout the Dec. 24 episode per usual but stumbled again during Final Jeopardy. The category: International Landmarks: Clue: In December 2020 an international agreement added nearly 3 feet to this; one surveyor lost half a toe in the effort. Answer: Mt. Everest. Schneider, who only wagered $2,000, guessed DMZ (demilitarized zone).