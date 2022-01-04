‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 24, Dayton native beats ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday curse

“Our returning champion Amy Schneider certainly ended 2021 on a high note securing her 23rd consecutive win,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset. “She is right now the fifth-biggest money winner in ‘Jeopardy!’ history with the fourth-longest winning streak, so that’s all very impressive. But could she fall victim to the ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday curse that fell James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Julia Collins, so many other super champs of the past?”

Despite the fact she didn’t partake in any Daily Doubles, the Chaminade-Julienne graduate certainly overcame any threat of the “Jeopardy!” Monday curse, entering Final Jeopardy! with a whopping $31,000. Her nearest competitor trailed far behind at $8,000.