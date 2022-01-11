‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 29, Dayton native keeps $1M streak alive

Dayton native Amy Schneider kept her historic “Jeopardy!” winning streak alive Jan. 10 earning a 29-day total of $1,035,400.
Host Ken Jennings had high praise and fun stats to share regarding the Chaminade-Julienne graduate becoming the newest “Jeopardy!” millionaire.
“In the history of our show, this is a milestone that’s only been crossed by four players in regular-season play,” he said. “Interestingly, however, it’s the second time this season that a champion has passed the $1 million mark on a Friday in Game 28. The other was super champion Matt Amodio. What an incredible season it’s been and it’s only January.”
In the interview segment, Jennings asked Schneider if she had begun to process the fact that she’s a game show millionaire.
“I guess not, really,” she said. “‘Million’ is not a word I ever expected to be associated with me at all. What felt more real was being good at the game. I’ve loved this game my whole life and to be here doing so well – that’s the great feeling right now. The money will feel great later I assure you.”
At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider garnered $25,800, an $18,400 lead over her nearest competitor.
“Another strong Double Jeopardy! round for you Amy,” Jennings said.
In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of 19 Century Notables: “On his deathbed in France in 1890, he told his brother, ‘The sadness will last forever.’” Vincent van Gogh was the correct response, but Schneider answered Dreyfus, perhaps thinking of Alfred Dreyfus of the French scandal the Dreyfus Affair. She wagered $10,000, leaving her with $15,800 for the episode.
“Kind of an off day today,” noted Jennings to Schneider. “But maybe you’ll make it up tomorrow. Who knows? Join us tomorrow and find out.”
She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.
About the Author