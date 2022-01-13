‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 31, Dayton native praised as ‘nearly always right’

Host Ken Jennings opened the episode praising the Chaminade-Julienne graduate’s stats from the Jan. 11 episode, particularly answering 41 out of 60 correct responses.

“Her average clue accuracy is a little over 95 percent,” he said. “What that means is when she buzzes in, and she is very good at buzzing in, she is nearly always right. The only question about this new ‘Jeopardy!’ legend remains how long can this streak continue?”