‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 33, Dayton native becomes third longest-running contestant

In another terrific, runaway episode, Dayton native Amy Schneider made “Jeopardy!” history again on Jan. 14 becoming the third longest-running contestant. She surpassed James Holzhauer’s 2019 record for most consecutive wins, earning a 33-day total of $1,111,800.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
At the outset, host Ken Jennings praised the Chaminade-Julienne graduate’s impressive accuracy once more.
“Our champion Amy Schneider has in her time with us now responded correctly to over 1,000 clues,” he noted.
In the interview segment, Jennings, having fun about Holzhauer’s record being tied, asked Schneider her initial thoughts on competing.
“I love it when anyone gets to put anything in James Holzhauer’s face,” he joked.
“Coming onto the show, I was confident if things go my way, I could win three or four games,” she said. “Once I started getting a streak going, (Holzhauer) did sort of become a target of mine. He’s a divisive contestant I suppose.”
“I love James, but he’s a target of mine, too,” he replied.
Correctly answering all three Daily Doubles, Schneider led with a whopping $30,200 at the end of Double Jeopardy! Her nearest competitor lagged far behind at $3,800.
In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Cemeteries and Memorials: “60,000 are at rest in a National Memorial Cemetery opened in 1949 in the crater of an extinct volcano in this state.” The correct response was Hawaii, but Schneider answered California. She wagered big with $20,000, leaving her with $10,200 for the episode.
“It’s been a remarkable week,” Jennings noted, congratulating Schneider on her record-breaking achievement.
She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.
