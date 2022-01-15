Hamburger icon
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 33, Dayton native becomes third longest-running contestant

Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning “Jeopardy!” champion.
Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion.

What to Know
By , Dayton
1 hour ago

In another terrific, runaway episode, Dayton native Amy Schneider made “Jeopardy!” history again on Jan. 14 becoming the third longest-running contestant. She surpassed James Holzhauer’s 2019 record for most consecutive wins, earning a 33-day total of $1,111,800.

Dayton native Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak has surpassed 30 games.

Dayton native Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak has surpassed 30 games.
Dayton native Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak has surpassed 30 games.

At the outset, host Ken Jennings praised the Chaminade-Julienne graduate’s impressive accuracy once more.

“Our champion Amy Schneider has in her time with us now responded correctly to over 1,000 clues,” he noted.

Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 32, Dayton native ties record for most consecutive wins

In the interview segment, Jennings, having fun about Holzhauer’s record being tied, asked Schneider her initial thoughts on competing.

“I love it when anyone gets to put anything in James Holzhauer’s face,” he joked.

“Coming onto the show, I was confident if things go my way, I could win three or four games,” she said. “Once I started getting a streak going, (Holzhauer) did sort of become a target of mine. He’s a divisive contestant I suppose.”

“I love James, but he’s a target of mine, too,” he replied.

Correctly answering all three Daily Doubles, Schneider led with a whopping $30,200 at the end of Double Jeopardy! Her nearest competitor lagged far behind at $3,800.

Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 31, Dayton native praised as ‘nearly always right’

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Cemeteries and Memorials: “60,000 are at rest in a National Memorial Cemetery opened in 1949 in the crater of an extinct volcano in this state.” The correct response was Hawaii, but Schneider answered California. She wagered big with $20,000, leaving her with $10,200 for the episode.

“It’s been a remarkable week,” Jennings noted, congratulating Schneider on her record-breaking achievement.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

