‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 39, Dayton native makes history with second-longest streak

Dayton native Amy Schneider made “Jeopardy!” history Jan. 24 surpassing Matt Amodio’s 2021 record of second-most consecutive wins and earning a 39-day total of $1,319,800.
“Hope you were watching ‘Jeopardy!’ last week because our champion Amy Schneider had a very impressive week indeed,” said host Ken Jennings in his introductory remarks. “Five runaway games and she tied Matt Amodio’s mark set earlier this season with her 38th win.”
In the interview segment, the Chaminade-Julienne graduate humorously spoke of her time in COVID quarantine lockdown with a penguin.
“I was living alone at the time and when I realized I was not going to have any social life for a while, I ordered a stuffed penguin, named her Penny, and then I would just post daily pictures of our lives together on Instagram,” she said. “She got really into cooking for a while.”
At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider, in another runaway performance, garnered $37,600. Joanne Mercer, a nursing assistant from Toledo, was in second place with $4,200.
In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of U.S. Museums: “Named for a benefactor, it was established in 1893 to house artifacts from the nearby World’s Columbian Exposition.” Schneider incorrectly answered Grant Museum. Mercer correctly answered Field Museum, named for Marshall Field. Schneider wagered big with $25,000, dropping her winnings to $12,600 for the episode.
She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.
