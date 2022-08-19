Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton applies for liquor license to expand options

Gabriel explained the name of the restaurant is a reference to “Yo Momma” jokes and his father’s name, Joe.

Explore Pizza Bandit adds new kiosk location in downtown Dayton

“There are so many ways to make them (customers) feel like they’re literally at their mama’s house with the little jokes I come up with,” Gabriel said. “It’s really great to get on a more personable level with the customer.”

The restaurant’s menu consists of classic foods like fresh-cut fries, cheesesteaks and double cheeseburgers. Gabriel said the restaurant is known for their “Heavy Hittas,” which are cheeseburgers or cheesesteaks topped with a combination of fries, chicken fingers, mac and cheese, bacon, bbq beans or other toppings. The restaurant also has unique milkshakes like the Triple Berry featuring Gabriel’s made-from-scratch jam.

Combined Shape Caption Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton, a restaurant known for its “heavy hittas” and being open when other restaurants in the area have closed, has applied for a liquor license. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton, a restaurant known for its “heavy hittas” and being open when other restaurants in the area have closed, has applied for a liquor license. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

He also noted more unique ideas are in the works.

“It’s all about having fun and having a good time,” Gabriel said.

When guests visit the restaurant, they will spot a mural on the side of the building. Gabriel explained it is a historical timeline of the Dayton area he designed.

“This restaurant allowed me to express myself creatively and gave me the freedom to express my passion for art,” Gabriel said.

He added he is looking forward to being even more creative when he gets a liquor license. He said he plans to continue to be creative with the names of the drinks and different combinations.

Gabriel said his goal is to make a Joe Mama’s Taste of New York or a Joe Mama’s Taste of Miami. He said he wants to have a restaurant in many big cities.

Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton is open noon to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, noon to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.