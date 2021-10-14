Join the Dragons: Auditions for ‘Green Team,’ mascot performers and more

The Dayton Dragons are searching for fun, energetic and enthusiastic performers to become a part of its entertainment team.
The Dragons are holding auditions for the “Green Team,” on-field entertainment hosts, and mascot performers for the 2022 season.
The Green Team members facilitate all in-game entertainment skits and entertain fans during home games and special events at Day Air Ballpark. Other duties include: selecting contestants, welcoming fans as they enter the stadium, preparing contestants for skits, assisting mascots and hosts, dancing on the dugouts, shooting T-shirts to the crowd, and creating a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.
The Dragons on-field hosts serve as emcees of the entire entertainment show that takes place during inning breaks throughout Dragons home games. The hosts introduce contestants, skits and contests as well as provide personality, enthusiasm and witty commentary.
The Dragons’ two primary mascots, Heater and Gem, dance, are part of nearly every skit, and constantly interact with fans as they visit various areas of the ballpark. Mascots also make appearances within the community outside of Dragons games.
Candidates must be at least 16 years old by January 1, 2022. They must also be able to work nights and weekends, have strong communication skills, an outgoing personality, and be reliable, responsible and confident performing in front of large crowds.
Individuals can audition for any or all of these three positions. Anyone interested in auditioning can visit daytondragons.com/greenteam for more information. Applicants are asked to submit a headshot, resume with references, and cover letter to Jamie Penwell by e-mail at Jamie.Penwell@daytondragons.com by November 4 to begin the audition process.