Jollity to host collaboration dinner with Grist, James Beard semifinalist

Jollity, a downtown Dayton restaurant in the Fire Blocks District, is collaborating with pasta maker Kyle Cinque of Grist and James Beard semifinalist Alan Sternberg for a night full of wine, pasta and other dishes.

The special collaboration dubbed as “Friendusty Night” will take place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (or until sold out) on Sunday, Aug. 20. Industry workers will receive 20 percent off.

“Friendustry Night is an event where we collaborate with different chefs and industry professionals,” said Chef Zackary Weiner, co-owner of Jollity. “This event is about everyone just having a great time. We wanted to celebrate the food service professionals and give them an environment to hang out, catch up and receive the same quality food and beverage we spend all day serving.”

Weiner launched his collaborative events in April because he wanted to cook food outside the Jollity norm and also celebrate the industry.

With Sunday’s collaboration, Weiner looked toward his friends, Sternberg, who previously ran Cerulean, a restaurant in Indianapolis with a heavy focus on pasta, and Cinque, who has an invigorating passion for pasta, to create a unique night.

“It only made sense to get the two of them together,” Weiner said.

Reservations for Sunday’s event are sold out, but walk-ins will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. All pasta and plates will be served family style.

“These events are so fun and only continue because everyone has been so supportive of them,” Weiner said. “We can’t thank everyone enough!”

For more information, visit www.jollitydayton.com or the restaurant’s Instagram or Facebook pages. Jollity is located at 127 E. Third St., Dayton.