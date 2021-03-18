Judge rejects ex-restaurant owner Eva Christian’s release from Butler County Jail

But in a decision handed down Friday, March 12, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael R. Merz rejected the request, ruling that Christian “has not established that she has an enhanced risk of death of severe illness from COVID-19.

“While she pleads that she has severe asthma,” Merz wrote, there was no evidence submitted to support the claim. In addition, Merz said in his ruling, Christian “has not established that being confined in the Butler County Jail has significantly increased her risk of contracting the disease.”

Christian was convicted in May 2012 of five criminal counts after masterminding a scheme to hire others in 2009 to set her Dayton Mall restaurant, Cena, on fire, and later trying to set it on fire herself, and of staging a break-in at her Washington Twp. residence, all in order to collect insurance money.

Christian founded and owned the now-defunct Cafe Boulevard (later Boulevard Haus) for nearly 15 years in Dayton’s Oregon District, in space that now houses Lily’s Dayton. Even if she is ultimately released from her immigration-related incarceration, Christian still owes restitution of more than $73,000 to two insurance companies, and may be subject to post-release control by the state parole board, according to now-retired Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Barbara Gorman, who presided over Christian’s state-court trial and sentencing.