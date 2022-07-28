Juice, smoothie bar to hold soft opening Friday in Wright-Dunbar

Dayton native Tawnni Miles is holding a soft opening for Juicing Jammers, her new juice and smoothie bar in the historic Wright-Dunbar District, Friday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Miles started her business in 2017 after her daughter, Laila, was having trouble transitioning from baby food and milk to table food and textures. Miles explained she started making smoothies which became a huge hit with her family and friends.
“As a registered nurse, I knew changing our diets was key to curing the ailments attacking health,” Miles said. “So, what better way than to show up with the healthiest and most nutritious juices, lemonade, and yogurt bowls.
She began her venture by participating in pop up events. In 2020, she sold juices in The Entrepreneurs Marketplace and bought a trailer. Juicing Jammers became the city’s first black and woman-owned mobile juicer.
As she began participating in farmers markets and pop up events, Miles said she geared her menu towards the fruits and vegetables that could help with health disparities like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.
“We don’t have to sacrifice taste for health,” she said. “We can have both.”
As Juicing Jammers opens their first brick-and-mortar location, Miles said she will be able to expand their menu to include yogurt bowls, acai bowls, lemonades, overnight oats, avocado toast, fruit bowls and salads.
She told Dayton.com she still plans to use her trailer to do events on the outskirts of Dayton to get other people familiar with what they have to offer.
In addition, Juicing Jammers has signed a multiple year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc.
“Wright Dunbar, Inc. is excited about adding a nutritious food option to West Dayton and the Wright Dunbar Business District,” Wright Dunbar, Inc. said in a release.
“One of the things that makes me so proud to be able to do this because I grew up in Dayton,” said Miles. “My family is from here. My grandmother is just a couple of blocks up. To be able to be in this historic district and to provide what I am providing is history being made in our entire family, so this is very exciting.”
She noted during the process of becoming a business owner her children have been by her side.
“I can show my children there are other ways to make an impact,” Miles said.
In the future, Miles doesn’t plan to limit herself to food and beverages.
“We want to really make this a brand, not just a smoothie and juice bar,” she said.
Hours of operation for the juice and smoothie bar is expected to be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. A grand opening is in the works for mid-August.
For more information about Juicing Jammers, visit www.ohjuicingjammers.com or the juice and smoothie bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
