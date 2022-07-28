Juice, smoothie bar to hold soft opening Friday in Wright-Dunbar

As she began participating in farmers markets and pop up events, Miles said she geared her menu towards the fruits and vegetables that could help with health disparities like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

“We don’t have to sacrifice taste for health,” she said. “We can have both.”

As Juicing Jammers opens their first brick-and-mortar location, Miles said she will be able to expand their menu to include yogurt bowls, acai bowls, lemonades, overnight oats, avocado toast, fruit bowls and salads.

Combined Shape Caption Tawnni Miles, a Dayton native, is holding a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 29 for Juicing Jammers, a new juice and smoothie bar in the historic Wright-Dunbar District. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Tawnni Miles, a Dayton native, is holding a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 29 for Juicing Jammers, a new juice and smoothie bar in the historic Wright-Dunbar District. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

She told Dayton.com she still plans to use her trailer to do events on the outskirts of Dayton to get other people familiar with what they have to offer.

In addition, Juicing Jammers has signed a multiple year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc.

“Wright Dunbar, Inc. is excited about adding a nutritious food option to West Dayton and the Wright Dunbar Business District,” Wright Dunbar, Inc. said in a release.

“One of the things that makes me so proud to be able to do this because I grew up in Dayton,” said Miles. “My family is from here. My grandmother is just a couple of blocks up. To be able to be in this historic district and to provide what I am providing is history being made in our entire family, so this is very exciting.”

She noted during the process of becoming a business owner her children have been by her side.

“I can show my children there are other ways to make an impact,” Miles said.

In the future, Miles doesn’t plan to limit herself to food and beverages.

“We want to really make this a brand, not just a smoothie and juice bar,” she said.

Hours of operation for the juice and smoothie bar is expected to be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. A grand opening is in the works for mid-August.

For more information about Juicing Jammers, visit www.ohjuicingjammers.com or the juice and smoothie bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.