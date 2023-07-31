July business news in Dayton: Christmas Tree Shops, Treasure Island Supper Club, Wawa convenience store and more

Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area.

Christmas Tree Shops to close all 73 stores, including Miami Twp. location

It definitely isn’t looking like Christmas in July for a longtime discount retail chain.

Christmas Tree Shops, which sells a variety of home goods including seasonal decor, outdoor furniture, bedding sets and more, filed for bankruptcy in May.

It will close all 73 of its stores across 20 states in the coming weeks due to a $45 million loan default unless it somehow can be saved at the last moment, the Wall Street Journal reported.

2 widely anticipated restaurants open in Centerville, 4 more on the way

Centerville is seeing an influx of new restaurants. From two widely anticipated restaurants opening right downtown to four more on the way, foodies have a lot to look forward to.

“Centerville has a reputation of being such an amazing community that we couldn’t resist the opportunity to be part of it,” Yavonne Sarber, CEO and co-founder of Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall previously said. “We’re so excited to celebrate the city itself with local food lovers and restaurant-goers.”

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant is located in the space that formerly housed Panera Bread. It is filled with unique artwork that walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, giving a feel of “urban grunge.”

Owners of Oregon District restaurant take over management of Treasure Island

Chef Dana and Katherine Downs, the owners of Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District, have taken over day-to-day management of the Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine, according to a press release.

“Lunch and dinner services will remain as currently scheduled,” said Chef Dana. “However being Chef-managed, slight menu modifications will be developed by myself and our staff to ensure the efficiency and success of the restaurant.”

Treasure Island Supper Club has been a staple, a classic and local gathering place for residents of Moraine, Kettering, Oakwood, Miamisburg, West Carrollton, and beyond, since 1961.

Springboro couple to open dog day care and resort

After looking for some property to build a dog day care, lodging and grooming business, a Springboro couple found six acres in Wayne Twp. and their project is now under construction.

Ellen and Tim Ruesch and their investors hope to have their new business, Bentley’s Pawsome Resort, open for business in mid-to late October at 4488 E. State Route 73, just west of Waynesville.

“I’ve had dogs most of my life and I’ve always enjoyed dogs,” Ellen Ruesch said. “After talking to dog owners, we found a need for this type of business.”

Wawa convenience store making plans for first Huber Heights location

HUBER HEIGHTS — Yet another specialty gas station is hoping to open a new location in Huber Heights.

Earlier this month, the city’s planning commission unanimously voted to approve a rezoning request and basic development plan to construct a Wawa convenience store at the northwest corner of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road.

Project plans will be presented for city council consideration in August, according to Interim City Planner Aaron Sorrell.

UDF offering giveaways Saturday; Far Hills location is new type of store

The store, which opened June 23, is the first of UDF’s newest store design in the Dayton market, according to Jim Dwenger, vice president of operations. In addition to the traditional gas station/convenience store with ice cream counter, the store has a breakfast and lunch menu, with a kitchen that cooks multiple varieties of hot sandwiches.

The new location represents an approximately $8 million investment, UDF officials previously said. It was constructed on two acres at the intersection of Far Hills and Whipp Road that had previously been home to a Pizza Hut, a Tim Hortons and a Sunoco gas station that closed in 2014.

UDF long planned to construct the new location, purchasing the Sunoco property for $750,000 in 2014 and announcing its intentions shortly after. It purchased the former Pizza Hut for $725,000 in 2016, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

Beavercreek planners OK plans for 55,000-square-foot addition to former spy school building

Beavercreek planners Wednesday approved plans that allow a considerable addition to the former home of a spy school once associated with Wright State University.

Developer Synergy and Mills plans a two-story, 55,000 square foot expansion to an existing building on the company’s College Park campus in Beavercreek off Pentagon Boulevard.

“This is a speculative development given that our current project under construction at our University Park campus for delivery in February 2024 — a 3-story, 65,000 square foot building — is fully leased before completion,” said Jerad Barnett, Synergy chief executive. “We remain optimistic about the continued growth around Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the defense contractor community that supports it needing additional space to support the Air Force mission.”

Trotwood approves deal with Gordon Food Services to open full-scale grocery store

An agreement between Trotwood and Gordon Food Services Inc. will help fill a crucial need for the city’s residents with the development of a full-service grocery store, city officials said.

Since the September 2019 closure of the city’s only full-scale grocer, Foodtown, the Trotwood community has been deemed a “food desert” by residents and city officials alike.

The city first announced plans to collaborate with Gordon Food Services on a project to fill the city’s fresh food void in early 2020. Just months later, the project was put on hold in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

AES Ohio CEO is leaving company; CFO takes over

Kristina Lund, AES Ohio chief executive, is leaving the company effective next week, a spokeswoman for the Dayton electric utility said Monday.

Chief Financial Officer Ahmed Pasha will assume that role as on acting basis, overseeing both AES Ohio and AES Indiana, the spokeswoman said.

“This is an amicable transition,” said the spokeswoman, Mary Ann Kabel. “We do wish her well.”

Local landscaping company fined over pollution of Sugarcreek

SUGARCREEK TWP., Greene County — A local landscaping company has settled with the Ohio Attorney General after the state filed a civil suit against the company for allegedly violating Ohio’s water pollution laws.

Tom’s Mulch and Landscaping, in Sugarcreek Twp. just south of downtown Bellbrook, was sued by Attorney General Dave Yost in Greene County Common Pleas Court earlier this month for allegedly polluting local waterways.

According to the original complaint, the state says Tom’s Mulch and Landscaping has “endangered the environment by illegally discharging pollutants into an unnamed tributary of Sugar Creek, into Sugar Creek, and into an unnamed wetland,” without a permit.

New 95-home community planned for Washington Twp.

One of the nation’s largest home builders plans to construct 95 homes in a growing Montgomery County community.

M/I Homes of Cincinnati, on behalf of Turner Family Partnership, recently submitted a request for the construction of the ranch and 2-story homes on 49.7 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection of Paragon Road and West Spring Valley Pike.

The property is owned by Turner Family Partnership.

The project will include 14.3 acres of common open space areas, which represents 30% of the total site area, said Brent Wilkens, of M/I Homes, in a letter to township Planner Tom Korosei.

El Meson restaurant celebrates 45 years: How it transformed from Pizza Queen to community staple

The family that stared El Meson restaurant, located at 903 East Dixie Drive in West Carrollton, has been serving world fusion favorites for 45 years.

The restaurant has evolved and changed many times over the years. Here is a look at how they got to where they are today.

The restaurant’s history dates back to 1966, when NCR brought Herman Castro to its headquarters in Dayton. Castro had worked as a computer tech instructor in South and Central America, where he was transferred every three years to different countries.

