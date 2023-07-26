July restaurant news: 9 open, 4 coming soon, 1 to close, others making changes

Several restaurants widely anticipated by foodies in the Dayton area are now open such as a new seafood and sports bar in Huber Heights and a rooftop destination in downtown Dayton.

In our July Restaurant Roundup, we report a total of nine restaurants now open, four coming soon, one planning to close and several others making changes.

If you know of a new restaurant coming to the Dayton area, email Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com with details.

NOW OPEN

Taste of Belgium opens at The Greene

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Taste of Belgium held a ribbon cutting on July 21, which was Belgian National Day, for its newest location at The Greene in Beavercreek.

The Cincinnati-based restaurant moved into the 3,871-square-foot space near the shopping center’s main entrance in early June after Fuzzy’s Taco Shop closed in January 2021.

Taste of Belgium is best known for its waffles and brunch, but they also have a dinner menu, specialty cocktails and an extensive beer list with some beers you can only find in the U.S.

At the moment, the Beavercreek location is one of their best performing locations, said founder and CEO Jean-François Flechet.

New restaurant serving authentic Italian food now open in Xenia

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant has opened its doors at 417 W. Second St. in Xenia.

Customers can expect “truly authentic Italian food” featuring homemade meatballs and lasagna as well as homemade marinara, pizza sauce and dough, said co-owner Dave Keen. Everything is made fresh daily.

The full-service restaurant opened on July 14 and Keen said there were around 40 people at the door waiting.

Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant is Keen’s second restaurant. He also owns Troni Brothers Pizza in Kettering. The Kettering location serves 80 percent pizza and 20 percent pasta whereas the Xenia location has served 90 percent pasta and 10 percent pizza since opening.

Dayton Dairy Queen reopens on Shroyer Road

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The seasonal Dairy Queen restaurant at 1042 Shroyer Road in Dayton has reopened after a vehicle crashed into the building.

“The first night we were here, I never knew we had so many people in the neighborhood,” said Lynn Stump, who owns the Dairy Queen with her husband, Bill. “They were coming from everywhere and they still are. They really appreciate us and you kind of don’t realize that until something like this happens.”

In late December 2022, a Jeep crashed into the location causing structural and plumbing damage. The Dairy Queen restaurant reopened July 10 after the owners purchased new equipment and replaced the wall, glass, electric and plumbing.

This location is the oldest Dairy Queen in Dayton, typically opening in mid-March and closing in mid-November.

Explore Oldest Dairy Queen in Dayton reopens

Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Huber Heights

Jersey Mike’s Subs opened a new location July 19 at 7630 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

The opening of the Huber Heights location comes after franchise owner Ted Tolliver opened a new Jersey Mike’s Subs at 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering in Nov. 2022.

Tolliver said they are “very excited” to bring a Jersey Mike’s Subs location to Huber Heights.

“We are so grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the community and look forward to serving you a Sub Above,” Tolliver said.

New coffee shop opens in West Milton

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Cafe 19, an Englewood coffee shop that opened in 2019, has opened a second location in West Milton.

The West Milton spot, located at 7 S. Miami St., is a traditional coffee house without a full kitchen or drive-thru, co-owner Dillon Allen previously said. Customers can expect their Englewood coffee menu with coffee flights, locally made pastries and bagels and the ability to order ahead. This location has more seating compared to the Englewood location.

The owners of Cafe 19 have been wanting to open a second location for about a year, but have had their eyes on West Milton for over two years.

“We’ve been so busy in Englewood that we needed another location somewhere kind of close by for people to go to,” Allen said.

Explore Cafe 19 expands with second location

Rooftop restaurant, bar opens in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Foundry, a new rooftop restaurant and bar serving American gastropub-inspired dishes touched by fire, artisanal cocktails and local craft beers, opened June 29 atop the AC Hotel in downtown Dayton, according to a press release from the restaurant.

The restaurant sits on the seventh floor of the hotel at 124 Madison St. and has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark.

Guests can expect a wide variety of elevated wood oven dishes and seasonal cuisines touched by fire. Selections range from pizzas and burgers to small plates and starters.

The Foundry also has an extensive cocktail selection among its beverage menu with a focus on bourbons and premium liquors.

Bibibop Asian Grill open in Washington Twp.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Bibibop Asian Grill opened its third Dayton-area location this month.

The Korean cuisine-inspired restaurant is located at 1057 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp.

Bibibop is a fast-casual, build-your-own service concept similar to Chipotle. Guests can choose to create their own bowl with a base of purple or white rice, noodles or salad, and add protein and a variety of hot and cold toppings including potatoes, bean sprouts, corn, cheese, sesame kale and more.

Guests also have the option to add sauces to their bowl including Yum Tum, Teriyaki, Spicy Sriracha and several others.

New seafood sports bar opens in Huber Heights

Sands Seafood and Sports Bar at 6254 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights is open and plans to hold a grand opening celebration in August.

The restaurant’s novel concept of fine dining seafood in a gameday atmosphere came out of a combination of owner Myron Rankins II’s two loves: sports and seafood. He also wanted to create a space where people could come and sit down for a date but also enjoy an evening out watching their favorite team play.

The menu brings the best of both worlds, according to Rankins. With a full menu of seafood staples including oysters, po’boys, seafood boils and fried platters, the restaurant staff will also shake things up with a specialty menu item every three weeks.

Chicken wings, a sports bar essential, will of course be served, Rankins assured.

Explore Sands Seafood and Sports Bar to hold grand opening in August

Huber Heights Cassano’s opens in new location

Cassano’s Pizza King in Huber Heights is now open after moving into a new location.

CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III announced in December that the pizza restaurant would be moving into the former spot of Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant at 6315 Brandt Pike that closed in September.

“Huber Heights has been a great place for us to be, and we’ve always done great business there,” Cassano said.

The new space, which is just over a mile from the old location at 5118 Brandt Pike, is a free-standing building. The space includes a drive thru pick-up window, giving Cassano’s Pizza better visibility in Huber Heights and a more convenient method for customers picking up carryout orders.

Cassano’s Pizza has 33 locations across the Dayton area.

COMING SOON

New restaurant to open in Oregon District

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Dayton Chef Dane Shipp is another step closer to opening his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Oregon District.

Shipp received his Food Service Operation License from the Ohio Department of Health allowing him to cook and serve food out of his new space at 416 E. Fifth Street.

Although he is not ready to open the restaurant, CULTURE By Chef Dane, just yet, Shipp said he has plans to do pop-ups from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Saturday through his walk-up window. He may add a Tuesday or Thursday as well.

Shipp hopes to open the restaurant in four to five weeks.

Brother, sister to open bar in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Tae Winston and her brother, Mark Lee, are opening a bar in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District with additional space to accommodate service-based businesses.

The Ambiance Bar & Suites will be located at 116 E. Third St with a goal of opening mid-October. The 6,180-square-foot-space will feature a bar and at least seven service-based businesses like massage techs, nail techs, makeup artists and more on the first floor with a lounge upstairs available for private bookings.

The Dayton natives want the space to feel luxurious with an upscale vibe. Whether you’re getting a massage, grabbing a colorful cocktail or taking selfies in the aesthetically pleasing space, The Ambiance Bar & Suites will be an experience open to everyone.

Waffle House plans to open in Centerville in 2025

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A new Waffle House is planned for Ohio 48 in Centerville. The city received a major site plan for a 2,000-square-foot Waffle House at 9555 Dayton Lebanon Pike in mid-June.

“Centerville is a great community,” said Tom Blanton, vice president for J. Thomas and Co., which has 18 Waffle House locations in the region. “Our store in Miamisburg close to the Dayton Mall does very well and really everything off of (Interstate) 675. We’re really just trying to fill our footprint in more in the Dayton area. We think it’ll do well.”

The 24-hour breakfast chain, which is known for its all-star special that includes waffles and hash browns, would be constructed between La Piñata and LCNB National Bank.

Explore Another new Waffle House coming to Dayton area

Chipotle gets OK for new location near Meijer along 741 in Miami Twp.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Popular fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is slated to construct another Dayton-area restaurant.

A plan to build a 2,350-square-foot location at 5858 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. was approved by Miami Twp. Board of Trustees after being recommended for approval by the township’s zoning commission June 5.

Under the plans, the Chipotle will be located on an outlot between Meijer and Ohio 741, just south of Checksmart and West Alex Bell Road.

Civil engineering company CESO Inc., of Miami Twp., intends to begin construction in 2023, pending all approvals, and conclude in 2024, according to plans.

TO CLOSE

Xenia bakery plans to close, gift shop to expand

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Xenia business owner Becky Hawkes has announced she will close FLOUR Bake Shop but plans to expand her gift shop, located next door.

“Despite having many local customers who frequent our bake shop and despite all of the support and help of family, our little shop is just not sustainable,” Hawkes said in a letter to her customers and friends.

FLOUR Bake Shop opened at the corner E. Main and S. Detroit Streets six years ago. Hawkes said she was shocked they made it through the COVID-19 pandemic but admitted shutting down for seven weeks at the end of 2022 following water damage, which was an issue. Other contributing factors in her decision include rising food and packaging costs.

Hawkes is also the owner of FLOUR BOX Gift Shop, located next door to the bakery at 17 E. Main St. She has plans to expand the gift shop into the bakery side.

Explore FLOUR Bake Shop to close in Xenia

OTHER CHANGES

Dayton restaurant no longer offers Sunday brunch, adds dinner service

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

After trying Sunday brunch for a year, the owners of Sueño have decided to discontinue it and add an extra day of dinner service instead.

Co-owner Chris Dimmick acknowledged brunch was something the restaurant needed to grow into upon opening, but after a year of inconsistency it was time to make a change to alleviate team stress.

“A lot of great people do great brunch in downtown and we gave it a go and sometimes things don’t work out,” Dimmick said. “The best move is to be okay with that.”

The restaurant is adding Sunday dinner service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting July 23.

Explore Sueño adds Sunday dinner service

Owners of Oregon District restaurant take over management of Treasure Island

Chef Dana and Katherine Downs, the owners of Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District, have taken over day-to-day management of the Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine, according to a press release.

“Lunch and dinner services will remain as currently scheduled,” said Chef Dana. “However being chef-managed, slight menu modifications will be developed by myself and our staff to ensure the efficiency and success of the restaurant.”

Treasure Island Supper Club has been a staple, a classic and local gathering place for residents of Moraine, Kettering, Oakwood, Miamisburg, West Carrollton and beyond since 1961.

Explore Slight menu modifications expected at Treasure Island Supper Club

Yellow Springs restaurant expands hours

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Winds Cafe in Yellow Springs is expanding its hours by adding lunch noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and a bar menu between 3 and 4 p.m. before dinner begins.

The restaurant was previously open for lunch intermittently after restaurants reopened following the start of COVID-19 depending on the amount of staff they had available, said Mary Kay Smith, who owns the restaurant with Chef Roland Eliason.

As they are nearly fully staffed, Smith said they decided to bring lunch back. In addition, she said it didn’t make sense for them to close for an hour before dinner, so they are introducing a bar menu with small plates for guests to order between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dinner service is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Explore Winds Cafe in Yellow Springs adds lunch

Pizza Bandit offers late night weekend hours

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton pizza lovers can now get Pizza Bandit pies late in the night with the food truck’s extended weekend hours.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the local pizza food truck known for its unique and adventurous topping combinations will serve up slices until 2 a.m. The restaurant announced the return to late night hours for the first time in three years on social media with a rodeo-themed campaign.

“It’s always been in our mission to offer late night options to the downtown Dayton community,” said Brian Johnson, “pizza pardner” at Pizza Bandit in a news release. “COVID really threw that plan out the window three years ago, but we’re excited to be getting back to it as we see tons of people downtown later and later asking for some New York pie!”

Ha Ha Pizza for sale in Yellow Springs

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After a year of owning Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, Karen and Megan McDonald are announcing the longtime pizza shop is on the market due to personal health issues.

The mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area purchased the restaurant in June 2022 from B.J. Walters who had been part of the restaurant for 25 years.

“We’d purchased Ha Ha with big dreams and the intention of being here long term,” Megan said. “While we didn’t get to achieve all those goals we had, our favorite is remodeling the dining room. I still smile every time I see Chloé (Chicarelli’s) mural, and it is the highlight of our time here. We have loved getting to know the community and will miss it immensely.”

Anyone interested in purchasing Ha Ha Pizza should email Brandon Owens at brandon@fcbb.com.