June restaurant news: 13 open, 4 coming soon, 3 closed

Several restaurants are making their debut today just in time for our June Restaurant Roundup. From a self-pour tap house in West Carrollton to a tequila and bourbon hall with “epic tacos” in Centerville, Dayton area residents have lots of new spots to experience.

In our June Restaurant Roundup, we report four restaurants coming soon, 10 now open, three reopened, two closed and one temporarily closed.

COMING SOON

Rooftop restaurant, bar opens this week in Dayton

The Foundry, a new rooftop restaurant and bar serving American gastropub-inspired dishes touched by fire, artisanal cocktails and local craft beers, is opening Thursday, June 29 atop the AC Hotel in downtown Dayton, according to a press release from the restaurant.

The restaurant sits on the seventh floor of the hotel at 124 Madison St. and has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark.

Guests can expect a wide variety of elevated wood oven dishes and seasonal cuisines touched by fire. Selections range from pizzas and burgers to small plates and starters.

The Foundry will also have an extensive cocktail selection among its beverage menu with a focus on bourbons and premium liquors.

Popeyes is coming to Beavercreek

Popeyes is coming this fall to the food court at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

“We are excited to bring Popeyes’ unique flavors and dining experience to The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The opening of the new store is sure to delight the taste buds of everyone who visits the mall and will provide employment opportunities for the local community,” said Jackie Duran of the International Restaurant Management Group in a press release.

The New-Orleans style restaurant chain features spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional specialties like red beans and rice and Cajun fries.

Popeyes is planning to open by mid-October, the release said.

Waffle House may be coming to Centerville

A new Waffle House may be coming to Centerville.

The work session preceding Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled Centerville Planning Commission meeting includes an application for a major site plan for a 2,000-square-foot Waffle House at 9555 Dayton Lebanon Pike.

The 24-hour breakfast chain, known for its all-star special that includes waffles and hash browns, would be constructed between La Piñata and LCNB National Bank.

Restaurant with cocktails, wine, small plates set for core Centerville site

The building that was formerly home to Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill will soon be a restaurant aiming to offer a new experience on each visit.

Meridien should open by this fall at 28 W. Franklin St. in Centerville, Rhonda and Matt Hiatt of Centerville told this news outlet.

“We will be specializing in cocktails, wine and small plates inspired by different experiences and cuisines from all around the world,” Rhonda Hiatt said. “We have been very fortunate to do a lot of travel around the world and we’ve had some amazing experiences, but at home we don’t have a lot of more upscale cocktail, really nice glass of wine, charcuterie-board plate ... (type of places).”

Rather than “a bar experience,” of which there are many in the region, she said, the couple wants Meridien to be “a place where community and culture can kind of intersect.”

NOW OPEN

Chipotle opens in Fairborn

The Miami Valley’s newest Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its doors on Wednesday, June 28.

The new restaurant, located at 2010 Commerce Center Blvd. in Fairborn, is the third location in the area to feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, according to a Chipotle spokeswoman.

The Fairborn location is opening about a week after Chipotle opened a new location in Springfield at 2242 S. Limestone St. and about a month after Chipotle opened a new location in Riverside at 4215 Linden Ave. Plans have also been submitted to the City of Centerville by Woodard Development to construct a Chipotle restaurant at 1033 S. Main St.

New self-pour tap house to opens in West Carrollton

The Slap’n Lizard, a self-pour tap house in West Carrollton, opens its doors to the public for a soft opening from 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Owners Joe and Michelle Kennedy of Clayton said the soft opening will continue 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday until a grand opening on Saturday, July 8. The tap house will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The Slap’n Lizard Tap House features 50 self-pour taps including four wines, six domestic beers and 40 craft beers, ciders and seltzers. They also plan to have a sampling of bar food like wings and pretzel bites.

When customers come into the 5,600-square-foot space at 2082 S. Alex Road they will check in, show a driver’s license and give a credit or debit card to receive a RFID card to operate the taps. Customers can pour themselves as much or as little as they want and be charged by the ounce. A typical ounce could cost between 20 cents and $2 depending on the price of the keg and what type of beverage it is.

New Mexican restaurant opens in Waynesville

Mami Fina’s, a new authentic Mexican restaurant offering birria-inspired dishes, tacos and more, is opening 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 in Waynesville.

Jorge Jimenez, who owns the restaurant with his family, said his father has worked in restaurants since he was a kid and they’ve helped open restaurants in the past. About five years ago Jimenez came to the Dayton area to visit family, and in February returned to Ohio from Arizona for the opportunity to open a restaurant.

Jimenez’s parents are from Jalisco, Mexico, and the recipes in the restaurant are the same recipes they cook at home.

Customers can expect a variety of tacos and burritos as well as different types of dishes like chimichangas and combo plates, Jimenez said. The restaurant will expand on the idea of birria tacos and offer birria burgers and wings. They are expecting to open for breakfast/brunch, lunch and dinner.

Mami Fina’s is located at 10 N. Main St. Suite A.

Agave & Rye opens in Centerville

Agave & Rye, a Tequila and Bourbon Hall delivering “epic tacos” and much more, is holding a grand opening on Wednesday, June 28 in Centerville.

“Centerville has a reputation of being such an amazing community that we couldn’t resist the opportunity to be part of it,” Yavonne Sarber, CEO and co-founder of Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall previously said. “We’re so excited to celebrate the city itself with local food lovers and restaurant-goers.”

Agave & Rye is located at 11 N. Main Street in the space that formerly housed Panera Bread.

The 5,400-square-foot space is filled with unique artwork and vibrant music from the late 90s to now, said Sidney Asbury, leader of brand standards and epic culture. The restaurant’s concept walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, which gives it the feel of “urban grunge.”

New restaurant in Trotwood specializes in loaded baked potatoes, salads

The Palmer Place, a new restaurant specializing in loaded baked potatoes and salads throughout the week with soul food on Sundays, is entering its third week at 4823 Salem Ave. Suite B in Trotwood.

“We started off using it as an event space, but our ultimate idea was to have a restaurant,” said Meshell Palmer, who owns the space with her husband, Paul Jr.

The husband and wife duo previously worked in the manufacturing and production industry. After selling baked potatoes with buffalo chicken dip on top to Paul’s coworkers at MAHLE Behr in Dayton, they decided it was time to open their own space.

The Palmer Place offers loaded baked potatoes with a variety of toppings and specialties like buffalo chicken dip, chicken and bacon, Italian sausage or onions peppers and broccoli for $10. The restaurant also has deluxe salads made fresh daily with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled eggs, green onions and cheese for $8. Customers can choose to get a baked potato/salad combo for $15.

Jimmy John’s opens new location in Kettering

Jimmy John’s new location at 3027 Wilmington Pike in Kettering is now open.

“This will be our first of five new stores in the Dayton area,” said Jason Gentry, director of operations for the Dayton market. “Our team is excited to have another drive-thru location and be able to serve even more customers in the Dayton area.”

The 1,208-square-foot Jimmy John’s building previously housed Siam Pad Thai, an Asian restaurant that closed in 2018. Siam Pad Thai reopened as Massaman Thai Cuisine in 2020 at 467 Patterson Road in Dayton.

Construction on the sandwich shop began in March. Gentry plans to hire 20 employees.

Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon opens second location in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon opened its second location on Friday, June 16 in the former space of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

Owners DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter previously told Dayton.com people can expect “the same great food with a touch of Nashville.” Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Customers can expect to experience an “old-school honky tonk” with traditional country music and southern rock. The food menu will include ribs, steaks, cabbage rolls, daily specials and much more, Shawn said.

The Ledbetters opened their first location in May 2020 at 939 N. Keowee St. because of their love for country music and Southern rock.

Dayton area’s newest brewery now open

Sugarcreek Brewing Company, the first privately-owned brewery in the city of Bellbrook, has opened its doors in the heart of downtown. The brewery officially opened Friday, June 9.

“We were overcome with appreciation,” said Julie Bean, in between tears. “Family, friends, the community has been the biggest support system.”

Sugarcreek Brewing Company is located at 26 E. Franklin Street in the historical Sugarcreek Township House. The 4,400-square-foot space features a tap room with 10 taps and seating for up to 100 guests.

If you’re wondering about food, the brewery plans to host different food trucks. They have also partnered with Veli’s Pizza & Pasta, who will provide a special QR code at the brewery for customers to order for delivery.

All The Best Delicatessen opens in Washington Twp.

What started as an owner’s obsession to create the perfect pastrami sandwich has turned into a brick-and-mortar deli opening soon in Washington Twp.

All The Best Delicatessen is located at 5940 Far Hills Ave., just north of Whipp Road in the former space of the combined Lee’s and Arby’s restaurant.

Owner Lee Schear and his team traveled to delis in New York, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Houston and Los Angeles to create the ultimate deli experience.

All The Best is sourcing for example smoked fish from Brooklyn, corned beef and pastrami from Detroit, chopped chicken liver “inspired by” Zabar’s in Manhattan, rugelach from Cincinnati and rye bread from Dorothy Lane Market.

Taste of Belgium opens first Dayton-area location at The Greene

Taste of Belgium at The Greene in Beavercreek is now open and serving up its signature waffles.

The Cincinnati-based restaurant moved into the 3,871-square-foot space near the shopping center’s main entrance after Fuzzy’s Taco Shop closed in January 2021.

Taste of Belgium serves Belgian-inspired dishes including waffles, crepes, sandwiches, salads and sharables.

The restaurant is located at 10 Greene Blvd.

REOPENED

The Brunch Club reopens in Dayton

The Brunch Club, a popular Dayton restaurant serving up homemade breakfast, brunch and lunchtime favorites, reopened Tuesday, June 20, confirmed owner Jim Vari.

This comes after the restaurant was closed due to staffing issues.

“Due to ongoing staffing issues, we will be closed until further notice,” a sign at the restaurant read. “Thank you and we hope to see you soon!”

Vari previously told Dayton.com the sign was posted on Saturday, June 3 after three employees were no call, no shows.

South Park Tavern reopens in Dayton

South Park Tavern, located at 1301 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, reopened on Wednesday, June 14 at 5 p.m., according to a post on its Facebook page.

“We’ve been hard at work remodeling the inside after our pipes froze in January,” the June 12 post stated. “We think you’ll love the new look and can’t wait to see some old faces!”

With the reopening, South Park Tavern has announced a new set of temporary hours. The tavern will be open Wednesday through Monday. Plans are to operate 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. to midnight (or later) on weekends.

The tavern will have open mic on Wednesdays and live music on the weekends.

Popular Miamisburg bakery reopens at new location

After closing in early June to move to a new location, Amy Cakes is now open at 79 S. Main St. in Miamisburg next to Bennett’s Publical.

With the reopening, comes new hours. The bakery is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Owner Amy Barga previously told Dayton.com the lease for her previous space at 5 E. Linden Ave. was ending in May and she and her team had outgrown that space. The new location has double the space in addition to more parking.

The bakery known for its cupcakes, cookies, macarons, specialty dessert bars and custom cake orders plans to continue to expand its menu.

CLOSED

Englewood restaurant closes after 30 years: ‘Thanks for the memories’

Bolts Sports Cafe in Englewood closed its doors on Friday, June 23 after 30 years in the community.

“Thirty years is how long we’ve been in business, so we’ve seen the good times and bad times,” said Jack Maio, who owns the restaurant with his daughter, Lindsay. “Lots of competition these days, plus I’m old. I’m going to be 75, so after a while time becomes more important than making money.”

He added the combination of changes in the restaurant industry, staffing shortages and rising costs contributed to his decision to close.

In addition, Maio received an offer from someone nationally to buy the property. He opted not to reveal more details at this time.

Chicken establishment closes in Washington Twp.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken has closed its doors at 1000 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp., according to a sign posted at the establishment.

“This location is closed. This store has been bought out,” the sign reads. “We thank you for your patronage.”

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a national chain affectionately known locally as “gas-station chicken,” opened in Washington Twp. just over a year ago in conjunction with the adjoining Caesar’s Drive Thru.

A limited menu from Krispy Krunchy Chicken was available at the drive thru, while carry-out and sit-down options were available in Krispy Krunchy Chicken’s space toward the front of the business.

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Iconic Dayton restaurant closed for transition to new ownership

Tank’s Bar & Grill, at 2033 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, is closed as it transitions to new ownership, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“New owners love Tank’s history and want to preserve and make it even better,” the June post stated. “Watch this page for the announcement! Thanks to our new and loyal customers!”

Dayton.com reached out to Tank’s via Facebook. The previous owner and new owners are not ready to discuss the transition at this time.