JUST IN: Brothers Osborne to perform at Rose

Maryland natives John and TJ Osborne are known for blending country and rock into one of the freshest, most acclaimed sounds to come out of Nashville. Their third studio album, “Skeletons,” Grammy-nominated for Best Country Album, features their current single, “I’m Not For Everyone,” as well as their Top 25 hit, “All Night.” The album also features “Younger Me,” highlighting TJ’s inspiring personal testimony.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$60. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.