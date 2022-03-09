JUST IN: Caesar Ford Summer Fest Concert Series tickets now available

Hamburger icon
The lineup has been announced for the 2022 Caesar Ford Summer Fest Concert Series, happening at Caesar Ford Park, located at 520 S. Stringtown Rd. in Xenia. This year, instead of one day, the Summer Fest will include four concert dates starting in June and running through September.

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
42 minutes ago

Another jam-packed summer of music is planned at Caesar Ford Park.

The lineup has been announced for the 2022 Caesar Ford Summer Fest Concert Series, happening at Caesar Ford Park, at 520 S. Stringtown Road in Xenia. The Summer Fest will include four concert dates starting in June and running through September.

General admission tickets cost $25 per person, per concert. Stage front tickets cost $40. Tickets can be purchased at gcparkstrails.com.

Each date in the series will have a different sound and genre, concluding with fireworks each night as the sun goes down over the park.

The 2022 series lineup includes:

-June 4: Country music | Thompson Square & Jerrod Niemann with special guest, The Michelle Robinson Band

-Doors at 5:30 p.m., Michelle Robinson Band at 6 p.m., Jerrod Niemann at 7:30 p.m. and Thompson Square at 9 p.m.

-July 9: Heavy metal and Southern rock | Quiet Riot & Blackfoot

-Doors at 6 p.m., Blackfoot at 7 p.m. and Quiet Riot at 8:30 p.m.

-Aug. 6: Pop 2000! Tour | Co-hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC & Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees with O-Town, Frankie J, David Cook, LFO & Billy Gilman

-Doors at 6 p.m., showtime at 7 p.m.

-Sept. 10: R&B | Ginuwine, Case, Jon B.

-Doors at 6:30 p.m., showtime at 8 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

