JUST IN: Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location

The Xenia Cassano’s had been located near Doug Adams Stadium for decades.

Chip said it was a tough decision to move, but he feels like the new location is perfect for the restaurant and its customers. He explained the new location offers better visibility and more convenience, including a new pick-up window.

Cassano’s is joining several new restaurants coming to the west side of Xenia. Waffle House is projected to open at 1963 Harner Drive in December 2023. Other restaurants coming to the area include Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which will be located between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard, just west of Hospitality Drive.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We’ve always had great loyalty from the Xenia community,” Chip said. “I think our customers deserve it (the new space). I’m super excited for them to be able to see it.”

“We’re still here for you,” Chris said. “We’re still making your pizzas. Come check it out.”

The Xenia Cassano’s is in a soft opening stage, Chip said. They hope to celebrate the new location after the first of the year.

For more information about Cassano’s, visit www.cassanos.com.