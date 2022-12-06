JUST IN: Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location

dayton logo
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive.

CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m.

The new space features a new concept dining room with a modern look showcasing the history of the company and the importance of family. Customers will be able to share their square-cut pizza at “The Family Table” that seats around eight people.

“Pizza is a family ordeal where everyone shares,” said Cassano’s President Chris Cassano. “We want to keep family as a focus.”

Chip added the new concept dining room design first debuted in Springboro last year. The Family Table has become a popular choice for dine-in customers.

The Xenia Cassano’s had been located near Doug Adams Stadium for decades.

Chip said it was a tough decision to move, but he feels like the new location is perfect for the restaurant and its customers. He explained the new location offers better visibility and more convenience, including a new pick-up window.

Cassano’s is joining several new restaurants coming to the west side of Xenia. Waffle House is projected to open at 1963 Harner Drive in December 2023. Other restaurants coming to the area include Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which will be located between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard, just west of Hospitality Drive.

“We’ve always had great loyalty from the Xenia community,” Chip said. “I think our customers deserve it (the new space). I’m super excited for them to be able to see it.”

“We’re still here for you,” Chris said. “We’re still making your pizzas. Come check it out.”

The Xenia Cassano’s is in a soft opening stage, Chip said. They hope to celebrate the new location after the first of the year.

For more information about Cassano’s, visit www.cassanos.com.

