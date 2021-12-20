JUST IN: Dayton bike park owner announces location for second shop

The full-service bicycle shop, repair and indoor riding facility at 1300 E. 1st St. in downtown Dayton announced plans Monday for a second location called Mike’s Bike Shop. An opening date has not been announced, but Mike’s Bike Park owner, Mike Bisig, said the shop is expected to open in February 2022.

Mike’s Bike Shop will be located at 4782 Fishburg Road, just a few blocks down the road from the recently opened Huber Bike and Skate Park at Monita Field at 5001 Fishburg Road. The new Mike’s shop will not feature an indoor skating facility like the original downtown location. However, Bisig is excited for the new shop to compliment the nearby skate park.