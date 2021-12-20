JUST IN: Dayton bike park owner announces location for second shop

After five years in business, Mike’s Bike Park will soon have a second shop in Huber Heights.
The full-service bicycle shop, repair and indoor riding facility at 1300 E. 1st St. in downtown Dayton announced plans Monday for a second location called Mike’s Bike Shop. An opening date has not been announced, but Mike’s Bike Park owner, Mike Bisig, said the shop is expected to open in February 2022.
Mike’s Bike Shop will be located at 4782 Fishburg Road, just a few blocks down the road from the recently opened Huber Bike and Skate Park at Monita Field at 5001 Fishburg Road. The new Mike’s shop will not feature an indoor skating facility like the original downtown location. However, Bisig is excited for the new shop to compliment the nearby skate park.
“We’ve worked really hard training our bike repair specialists, developing relationships with bike distributors, and pleasing customers with their bike repairs and sales needs over the last five years. Expanding to a market that can use our services just makes sense at this point.,” said Bisig. “With Huber Heights’ recent development of their BMX pump track and skate park right down the road, the timing couldn’t be better.”
A family-friendly opening celebration is in the works, which will include food trucks, sales specials, a DJ and more.
“Having operated an indoor bike park, we’re uniquely specialized in repair and sales of all brands of BMX bikes.” Bisig said. “Though, we will be offering full service and sales on all mountain, road, and fitness at the new shop, in addition to skateboards, scooters, and specialty bikes.”
