JUST IN: Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather

Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather
West Social Tap & Table’s block party to celebrate the opening of Dayton’s first food hall has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

West Social Tap & Table’s celebratory block party has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather, according to a post on the food hall’s Facebook page.

The block party celebrating the opening of Dayton’s first food hall was previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The block party is expected to feature live music by Flash Top Secret and headliner Distant Cousinz from Toledo. Also expect to see an extended beer garden with sales benefitting the Wright Dunbar Village Association and several local food trucks.

West Social Tap & Table, located at 1100 W. Third Street in the historic Wright-Dunbar District, features a bar and six other businesses including De’Lish, Grind House Coffee Co., The Lumpia Queen, SOCA, ILLYS Fire Pizza and Taco Street Co.

The $2.1 million project, a joint real estate venture between Dillin Financial, Clous Road Partners and Wright Dunbar Inc., transformed a former 6,400 square foot conference center into a food hall.

For more information about the block party, visit West Social Tap & Table on Facebook (@wsocialfoodhall) or the event’s Facebook page.

