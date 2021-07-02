JUST IN: Dayton museum wins major award for ‘Peace Accords’ exhibit

The Dayton International Peace Museum has been awarded the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.
The American Association for State and Local History announced this week that the Dayton museum is the recipient of an Award of Excellence for its exhibit “The Dayton Peace Accords.”
“Until now, there has been no permanent exhibit in the United States to educate the public on the Dayton Peace Accords, the landmark treaty that ended the atrocities of the 1992-95 war in Bosnia-Hercegovina. In its exhibit, Dayton International Peace Museum records the details of this remarkable narrative,” stated a release from AASLH.
Dayton was praised for the design of its exhibit. In their release, AASLH stated “the exhibit is designed to be suitable for students as young as middle school yet have enough depth to satisfy adults and scholars. The exhibit provides layers of engagement through wall panels, artifacts, and interactive touchscreens.”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
In November 2020, “The Dayton Peace Accords” was made available online with the support of Rotary Club of Dayton members in an effort to increase access during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the website, the museum invites guests to visit in person to explore the “larger, more complete exhibit.”
The exhibit can be visited for free at daytonpeacemuseum.org/exhibits/.
Earlier this year, the museum announced plans to relocate to Courthouse Square from its current home in the Isaac Pollack House at 208 W. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton. According to its website, the museum will reopen at the new location in September.