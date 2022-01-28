JUST IN: Dayton’s local PBS station receives major national award

The NETA award recognized the content, outreach and impact of CET and ThinkTV’s three virtual summer camps, according to a release from ThinkTV. Each summer camp had a unique local partner, PBS Kids content, story times, crafts, field trips and more. The camps enabled families, caregivers and teachers to leverage online content to help fight “summer slide,” especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“During the isolating and uncertain times of the pandemic, families struggled as their homes became their entire worlds,” said Greg Schell, CET and ThinkTV’s Corporate and Business Development Manager. “ThinkTV quickly rose to the challenge, doing what we do best – we opened a ‘window’ of discovery that leveraged both local and national content, keeping kids inspired, engaged, motivated and learning during a very challenging time. Plus, if we were able to make them laugh or smile along the way, even better.”