JUST IN: ‘Decoding Nature’ series about Dayton’s parks to debut next month

Dayton will soon have its very own nature show.
“Decoding Nature,” a new online series, will debut next month on a new, local streaming service, Nearu TV. The series will explore the past, present and future of Five Rivers MetroParks and the role access to nature has played in the Dayton region’s development.
The show is free to watch and can be found beginning Friday, June 25 at www.nearutv.com/decoding-nature.
“‘Decoding Nature’ follows in the vein of another online series I’ve been co-hosting for four years with John Gower called ‘Decoding Dayton’ that focused on buildings, rooftops and tunnels,” said Jason Antonick, host of “Decoding Nature.” “Just like ‘Decoding Dayton,’ there is an opportunity to dig deeper and learn unknown stories.”
The “Decoding Dayton” series explores the lesser-known history of the Gem City and adds new, lively perspective to some of its greatest accomplishments. Episodes are focused, concise and packed with insider knowledge able to be told only by someone who has, at times, held the equivalent of the keys to the city.
“Decoding Dayton” can also be streamed on Nearu TV.
“For nearly 60 years, MetroParks has been part of the community,” said Shelli DiFranco, director of marketing and public engagement. “‘Decoding Nature’ will tell the story of how Five Rivers MetroParks came to protect the region’s natural heritage, provide outdoor experiences that inspire a personal connection with nature, conserve more than 16,000 acres of land and welcome nearly four million visitors a year.”
There will be a new episode of “Decoding Nature” on the last Friday of each month, beginning in June and wrapping up in December. According to a Five Rivers MetroParks release, the seven scheduled episodes include:
-Episode 1: June 25 — 1913 flood, Arthur Morgan’s open space vision, the Miami Conservancy District’s role and why your MetroParks are located where they are
-Episode 2: July 30 — The birth of MetroParks and its conservation mission
-Episode 3: Aug. 27 — How the public appreciates and uses natural surface trails
-Episode 5: Oct. 29 — The vision for regional paved trails. Horace Huffman and Huffy, and how the paved trails connect the community and region
-Episode 6: Nov. 26 — Creating urban parks for everyone focused along our rivers
-Episode 7: Dec. 31 — The future: outdoor recreation, connecting people with nature, the Dayton Riverfront Plan, health benefits of nature, accessibility
“It’s so much more than birds, trees and trails,” Antonick said. “The MetroParks are an incredible asset to our region, and this show will bring all of that to light.”