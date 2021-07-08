dayton logo
JUST IN: Former SNL star Rob Schneider coming to Day Air Ballpark

Rob Schneider, comedian, director, screenwriter, actor and Saturday Night Live veteran is coming to Dayton for Day Air Ballpark’s second ever comedy show on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.. CONTRIBUTED
What to Know | 54 minutes ago
By Sarah Franks

After a successful first comedy show at the home of the Dayton Dragons, the second act is on its way.

Rob Schneider, comedian, director, screenwriter, actor and “Saturday Night Live” veteran, will perform at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

“After the success of the first comedy show featuring Preacher Lawson, we are very pleased to be working with East Coast Entertainment and the Comedy Zone to bring a second show to Dayton,” said Dayton Dragons president Robert Murphy. “Mr. Schneider is obviously a household name with a very impressive body of work. This will be a lot of fun.”

Tickets are on sale now for $35 general admission and $65 VIP, and can be purchased at the Dayton Dragons box office or by calling 937-288-2287. Tickets can also be purchased at ticketmaster.com/rob-schneider-comedy-show-dayton-ohio.

According to event organizers, Schneider’s performance is recommended for audience members ages 18 and up.

