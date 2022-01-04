JUST IN: Former Stacked Pickle space to become local cheesesteak bar and grill

Born and raised in the Dayton area, brothers Jordan and Jake Shteiwi are carrying on their parents’ dreams as restauranteurs with the opening of the second Steak Thyme location.
Steak Thyme has been open and located at 4040 Wilmington Pike in Kettering since October 2005. The brothers’ parents, Musa and Huda Shteiwi, opened the restaurant together, just before their father, Musa, died in 2006. Since then, the brothers have taken over as co-owners to continue what their parents started.
The brothers, both graduates of Miamisburg High School and Sinclair Community College, have announced plans for a second, larger Steak Thyme location that will open at 103 N Springboro Pike in Dayton, near the Dayton Mall. An exact opening date is not known but Jordan said he expects the restaurant to open in early March.
Unlike the Wilmington Pike Steak Thyme location, which is primarily carryout-only, the new location will have “a huge dining room” with a capacity of 243, outdoor seating and a full-service bar. In addition, the new location will have an expanded menu, offering pizza and wings.
“It’s been a while, it’s been a long time coming that we’ve been looking (for the next space),” Jordan said. “This one popped up and everything just felt right, and we decided to move forward with it.”
The space was a former Stacked Pickle, an Indianapolis-based sports-themed restaurant chain that opened in 2019 and closed in 2021. Before Stacked Pickle, the space housed a Roosters Wings restaurant.
