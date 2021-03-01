JUST IN: Graeter’s annual Mystery Flavor announced with huge bonus announcement

Graeter’s Ice Cream dropped two new drool-worthy announcements today.
The Cincinnati-based ice cream franchise announced its annual “March Mystery Flavor” today with a coinciding beer release. Braxton Brewing Co., based in Northern Kentucky near Cincinnati, announced a limited-edition Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout to pair with the release of Graeter’s Caramel Macchiato ice cream.
The new ice cream flavor is now available in scoop shops and at Graeter’s online store. Graeter’s operates three scoop shops in the Dayton area, in Centerville, Beavercreek and Oakwood. The special flavor will also be available in some grocery stores, including Kroger, Dorothy Lane Market, Jungle Jim’s, Giant Eagle and Jewel over the following weeks
“Braxton’s Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout highlights the flavors of Graeter’s smooth coffee ice cream mixed with toffee and milk chocolate caramel truffles,” Graeter’s officials said in a release. “With each sip, it’s meant to transform America’s go-to morning wake-me-up drink into their new favorite adult beverage.”
“It’s always a privilege to partner with such a beloved brand. Each collaboration is a testament to the local love surrounding both Braxton and Graeter’s alike,” Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co., said in a release. “The launch of our Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout is a limited run that brings the indulgence Graeter’s does so well to the craft beer Braxton fans love.”
Four-packs of 16-oz. cans of the Braxton beer will be available at select Kroger stores in the Greater Cincinnati Area, including some in the Dayton area, and will cost about $9.99.
According to Graeter’s officials, the annual Mystery Flavor celebrates the addition of another everyday flavor from the previous year’s bonus flavors.
“Last summer, our Caramel Macchiato ice cream Bonus Flavor was a clear favorite to become our Mystery Flavor this year,” said Richard Graeter, fourth-generation family member and president and CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “Celebrating our launch alongside the launch of Braxton’s Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout is the ultimate way to bring this iconic flavor to consumers looking for more ways to enjoy an indulgent escape.”