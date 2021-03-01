JUST IN: Graeter’s annual Mystery Flavor announced with huge bonus announcement

The Cincinnati-based ice cream franchise announced its annual “March Mystery Flavor” today with a coinciding beer release. Braxton Brewing Co., based in Northern Kentucky near Cincinnati, announced a limited-edition Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout to pair with the release of Graeter’s Caramel Macchiato ice cream.

The new ice cream flavor is now available in scoop shops and at Graeter’s online store. Graeter’s operates three scoop shops in the Dayton area, in Centerville, Beavercreek and Oakwood. The special flavor will also be available in some grocery stores, including Kroger, Dorothy Lane Market, Jungle Jim’s, Giant Eagle and Jewel over the following weeks