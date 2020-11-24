X

JUST IN: John Legend scores nominations in 2 categories in 2021 Grammy Awards

Springfield native and Dayton favorite John Legend has made the nomination list for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
By Lisa Powell

Springfield native and Miami Valley favorite John Legend has been nominated in two categories for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards to be presented in January 2021.

Legend is a nominee in the “Best R&B Album” category for “Bigger Love.” He also was nominated for the “Best R&B Performance” category for his work with singer Jhené Aiko on her song, “Lightning & Thunder.”

The nominations were announced via live-stream on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive for the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Credit: TNS

Last year, Legend won a Grammy for his work in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category for his work on “Higher,” alongside DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle, a rapper who was killed in 2019.

In 2018, Legend became the first African American man to win the coveted EGOT, the combination of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The 63rd Grammy Awards, hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, is set to air on CBS at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

