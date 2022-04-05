JUST IN: John Mulaney to perform at Schuster

Two-time Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney will perform Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.
Best known for hosting and serving on the writing team for “Saturday Night Live,” Mulaney particularly created memorable characters such as “Stefon” with Bill Hader and also appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He recently hosted “SNL” on Feb. 26 in which he used his opening monologue to discuss his drug problem and his newborn son with girlfriend Olivia Munn.
Mulaney, a fan of musical theatre, also starred on Broadway alongside Nick Krill in “Oh, Hello On Broadway,” which was released as a Netflix special of the same name.
Patrons are reminded this event will utilize Yondr. It will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.
Tickets for “John Mulaney: From Scratch” go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at daytonlive.org/john-mulaney or by contacting the Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or tickets@daytonlive.org.
