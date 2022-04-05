JUST IN: John Mulaney to perform at Schuster

Best known for hosting and serving on the writing team for “Saturday Night Live,” Mulaney particularly created memorable characters such as “Stefon” with Bill Hader and also appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He recently hosted “SNL” on Feb. 26 in which he used his opening monologue to discuss his drug problem and his newborn son with girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Mulaney, a fan of musical theatre, also starred on Broadway alongside Nick Krill in “Oh, Hello On Broadway,” which was released as a Netflix special of the same name.