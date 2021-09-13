JUST IN: LaRosa’s announces plant-based pizzas including sausage and pepperoni

The Cincinnati-based pizza franchise is rolling out the new recipe to all 66 of its pizzeria’s in the Greater Cincinnati area, including Dayton, Central Kentucky and Southwest Indiana on Monday, Sept. 20.

“This is a significant addition to our menu,” said Mark LaRosa, president and chief culinary officer at LaRosa’s. “Over 60% of what we serve is pizza, and we wanted to offer plant-based topping to our guests who love our pizza, but are trying to limit the amount of meat they eat. So we needed to get this right.”