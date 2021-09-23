JUST IN: New downtown Dayton sushi bar and lounge opens

Zen Lounge has indoor seating as well as a patio.

They’ll be using the AMI app, so people can pick jukebox songs from their seats while using their phones.

“And we will be contacting DoorDash shortly,” he said.

The bar opened where Hannah’s bar recent closed, on the ground floor of the Talbott Tower and next to the Arts Garage for the Schuster Center.

Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Zen Lounge is hiring bartenders for $9 an hour plus tips and people can apply in person or reach out through their Facebook page facebook.com/DaytonZenLounge.