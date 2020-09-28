JUST IN: New ‘Loose Ends’ craft brewery to host grand opening in Centerville

Loose Ends Brewing Company, founded by a father-son duo with deep ties to Centerville, today announced the grand opening of the Dayton area’s newest craft brewery on South Main Street (State Route 48) in south Centerville.
“It’s finally here!” the brewery’s founders said on the Loose Ends Brewing Company Facebook page. “We’ve passed our final inspections, and now it’s finally time to open our doors. We couldn’t be more excited to serve our local community and share a pint with you all.”
The brewery will open this Saturday, Oct. 3. Details regarding times, reservations, menus, and COVID-safety protocols are in the works and will be released soon.
Loose Ends Brewing is being launched by John Loose, a 2005 graduate of Centerville High School, who is partnering with his father, Kent Loose. Plans call for offering the brewery’s own beers along with a couple of guest taps, along with a restaurant-style menu of dishes prepared in-house.
Loose Ends Brewing is located at 890 S. Main St. (State Route 48), behind the Kabuki sushi and Korean restaurant, in a strip retail center that also includes Centerville Liquor & Wine. The 9,800-square-foot corner space previously housed a fitness gym.
Earlier this summer, John Loose said the brewery would open with about 25 employees, although that number could rise.
There will be a strong focus on education, especially for beer-food pairings, the brewery’s co-founder said.
Loose Ends will have a “Mug Club” in which beer enthusiasts can purchase a 20-ounce mug to refill for the price of a pint, Loose said. Two styles of the mug have arrived at the brewery and await their initial pours.
The father-son team spent much of 2018 searching for the right space, and looked at spots in Bellbrook and Springboro as well as Centerville.
“There wasn't much out there when we were looking, and when this space became available, we were thrilled,” Loose told this news outlet late last year.
For more information, check out the Loose Ends Brewing Company Facebook page.