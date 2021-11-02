dayton logo
JUST IN: New Starbucks to open inside Schuster Center

Dayton
13 minutes ago

A new Starbucks cafe is heading to downtown Dayton inside the Schuster Center next year.

Dayton Live announced today the popular coffee destination will be located in a part of the space formerly occupied by Citilites Restaurant & Bar in the Schuster’s Kettering Wintergarden.

Permits are being filed with the county and city as required by law.

A release states Victoria Theatre Association d.b.a. Dayton Live will be granted a license to operate this new Starbucks location and anticipates the entire permitting and build-out process to be complete for a grand opening sometime in spring 2022.

More information will become available once a timeline has been confirmed.

