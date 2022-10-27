JUST IN: Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy

Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Naples-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area.
Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told Dayton.com they are planning to open a new location in the former Troy Fire Department, located at 19 East Race Street in the heart of downtown. Expected opening is by early summer of next year.
“The Troy location is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Soller said. “Based on outreach and feedback from guests in the area, we think there is a lot of potential for this location.”
Soller said repurposing a building as unique as the fire station is a really exciting opportunity.
“I worked in Troy for over 10 years when I was with Hobart, and I am a big fan of the town,” Soller said. “We are looking forward to becoming a part of this community, creating a place for longtime fans and new guests to come and enjoy what we have to offer.”
The couple opened the first Old Scratch Pizza at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, followed by their second location in 2019 at 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville. In June, they announced the addition of the Beavercreek location at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the former space of The Wellington Grille. The Beavercreek location is expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023.
In addition to its Naples-style pizzas, Old Scratch serves salads and specialty items. It features 20 taps devoted to craft beer, wine and a variety of cocktails.
For more information about Old Scratch Pizza, visit www.oldscratchpizza.com.
