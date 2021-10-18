JUST IN: Opening date announced for Reza’s new coffee shop in Beavercreek

Daytonians in Beavercreek have a new, local coffee shop to visit and support.
Reza’s is ready to open doors at its second location at 1474 N. Fairfield Road in the same building as IH Credit Union. The cafe’s grand opening is set for Monday, Oct. 25, but the shop is open now under a soft opening status.
The new location has considerably longer hours than its original, downtown Dayton location at 439 Wayne Ave. Reza’s in Beavercreek will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays. Also differentiating itself from the downtown shop, Reza’s in Beavercreek has a drive-thru.
In fact, Reza’s founder and owner, Audria Maki, said a lot of time was spent researching and learning about drive-thru operations, particularly how to run them efficiently.
“We’re excited for everybody that already was our customer at (downtown café) and then all the new people coming in,” Maki said.
In Beavercreek, customers can expect the same product experience as the downtown location. The “toast” food menu will be offered at the new shop in addition to the locally made baked goods, dairy products, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams pints and more.
However, the new Reza’s location will offer fresh-made cannoli in its pastry case.
“With all the daycares and schools and the pediatricians across the street, it just seemed like the perfect location,” Maki said. “And we’re parents, (too), and we were driving by there, two to three times a day… It just seemed very natural.”
Maki is a Beavercreek resident but said she’ll still spend most of her time working at the shop’s original location.
An entirely new Reza’s staff, about 15 employees total, was hired to work at the new café. Maki said all the new employees spent weeks training and learning the necessary skills.
As Reza’s gears up to open next week, Maki said her wheels are already spinning about a potential third Reza’s location, though she’s not ready to say where it could be.
