JUST IN: Opening date set for the Dayton area’s 6th Elsa’s Mexican restaurant

Elsa’s Mexican Restaurants, the locally owned and Dayton-based chain that operates five locations in the Miami Valley, will open its sixth eatery in space vacated more than a year ago by Buffalo Wild Wings on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The region’s newest Elsa’s is located in a 4,500-square-foot space (and a 1,200-square-foot patio) at 774 N. Main St. in the Settler’s Walk retail center in Springoboro. The tenant space was vacated more than a year ago by Buffalo Wild Wings as that chain was putting the finishing touches on a new restaurant in the Austin Landing development.
Jason Day, co-owner of Elsa’s and one of three partners in a new Springboro location, said hours will be limited at first. The new restaurant will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
“We will start weekday lunch service (Monday through Thursday) as soon as we are staffed enough to execute properly,” Day told this news outlet Sunday.
A year ago, when plans for the new restaurant were first revealed, Jason Hemmert, also a co-founder, said, “We have, for a long, long time, wanted to get down into the Springboro area, and more specifically, we really wanted to get into the city of Springboro.”
“When we heard Buffalo Wild Wings was vacating that spot, we were shocked, and we targeted it because of it being a very successful restaurant in a great location, in a great neighborhood, and within the City of Springboro. We want Springboro residents to feel that this is their place.”
The three partners in the venture include Day, Hemmert and Chris Sparaco, who combined have more than 65 years of experience in the Elsa’s system. Elsa’s first applied for a liquor license in the now-former BW3 space in June 2018, anticipating a subsequent lease.
Elsa’s operates five restaurants and sports bars in and around Dayton: the original location (founded in 1945) on Linden Avenue in Dayton; on Wilmington Avenue in Dayton; on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville; on East Stroop Road in Kettering; and the most recent addition, the “Corner Cantina” location in Sugarcreek Twp., which opened in July 2018.
For more information, go to the Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant Facebook page.