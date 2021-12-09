dayton logo
X

JUST IN: Popular Dayton sushi stop closing temporarily

FUSIAN Sushi at 1200 Brown St #125 has closed temporarily for renovations. Staff photo by Jim WItmer
Caption
FUSIAN Sushi at 1200 Brown St #125 has closed temporarily for renovations. Staff photo by Jim WItmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
3 hours ago

It’s been a whole decade of rolling sushi out of one of FUSIAN’s first restaurants in Dayton.

As so, FUSIAN’s owners have decided it’s time for some TLC for the sushi stop at 1200 Brown St #125.

ExploreHOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Support local boutiques this shopping season

“Heads up, Dayton!” FUSIAN posted to its Facebook page earlier this week. “After a decade of serving us, Brown St. is getting some much needed love + will be closed a couple weeks for a facelift. Check our story for updates as we give it some TLC! Meanwhile, we look forward to serving you in Beavercreek + Centerville!”

FUSIAN was launched in Cincinnati in 2010 by Zach and Josh Weprin and Stephan Harman, who attended Oakwood’s Harman Elementary School and “always talked about going into business together,” Stephan Harman told this news outlet in 2011.

The Brown St. restaurant opened in 2011.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more about renovations and the reopening of FUSIAN.

In Other News
1
TOP EVENTS OF THE WEEK: Holiday classics, markets and more
2
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: 6 new spots opened in November and more coming soon
3
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Support local boutiques this shopping season
4
Graeter’s named among nation’s top ice cream chains
5
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Creative Dayton foodie gift basket ideas this...

About the Author

ajc.com

Sarah Franks
Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top