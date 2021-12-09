JUST IN: Popular Dayton sushi stop closing temporarily

It’s been a whole decade of rolling sushi out of one of FUSIAN’s first restaurants in Dayton.
As so, FUSIAN’s owners have decided it’s time for some TLC for the sushi stop at 1200 Brown St #125.
“Heads up, Dayton!” FUSIAN posted to its Facebook page earlier this week. “After a decade of serving us, Brown St. is getting some much needed love + will be closed a couple weeks for a facelift. Check our story for updates as we give it some TLC! Meanwhile, we look forward to serving you in Beavercreek + Centerville!”
FUSIAN was launched in Cincinnati in 2010 by Zach and Josh Weprin and Stephan Harman, who attended Oakwood’s Harman Elementary School and “always talked about going into business together,” Stephan Harman told this news outlet in 2011.
The Brown St. restaurant opened in 2011.
We will update this story as soon as we learn more about renovations and the reopening of FUSIAN.
