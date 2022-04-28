dayton logo
X

JUST IN: Randy Travis to appear at Fraze in June

Fraze Pavilion fast facts

Combined ShapeCaption
Fraze Pavilion fast facts

What to Know
By
2 hours ago

Country legend Randy Travis will appear in The Music of Randy Travis concert at the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, June 4.

Featuring country singer and Travis’ co-star in “The Price,” James Dupré, the concert includes the original Randy Travis Band performing all 16 of the legend’s hits such as “On the Other Hand” and “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

In addition to enjoying video highlights, audiences can expect Travis to offer commentary alongside his wife, Mary, on stage.

ExploreAPRIL RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: A Dayton favorite plans to reopen and more highlights across the area

Tickets are priced at $28-$50. For tickets or more information, visit fraze.com.

Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering.

In Other News
1
Family-owned restaurant in Vandalia looking for new owner
2
Dorothy Lane Market home and gift sale arrives in time for Mother’s Day
3
Public Health orders Kettering Italian restaurant to ‘cease operation...
4
Dave Chappelle could host comedy shows in Yellow Springs this summer...
5
WYSO mourns loss of longtime blues host Shakin’ Dave Hussong

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top