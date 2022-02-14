Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

JUST IN: R&B legends coming to the Rose

From left; Verdin White, Ralph Johnson and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire perform at the Race to Erase MS drive-in event at the Rose Bowl, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

caption arrowCaption
From left; Verdin White, Ralph Johnson and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire perform at the Race to Erase MS drive-in event at the Rose Bowl, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

What to Know
By , Dayton
21 minutes ago

The Rose Music Center at The Heights will become a “boogie wonderland” when Earth, Wind & Fire takes the stage Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

The legendary R&B group, one of the best-selling artists of all time, will perform at the Huber Heights venue for the first time. In addition to winning nine Grammys, including one for Lifetime Achievement in 2012, the group has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Celebrate Black History Month with a visit to these Ohio landmarks

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $23.50-$93.

For more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

In Other News
1
Wright State’s ‘Dunbar: 150′ salutes poet’s birth
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Celebrate Black History Month with a visit to these...
3
O SAY CAN YOU SING?: Dayton Dragons extend national anthem tryouts
4
BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best chocolates in town?
5
BEST OF DAYTON: 54 unique places to shop for gifts, clothes and more in...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top