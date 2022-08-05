dayton logo
X

JUST IN: Shaq’s Big Chicken to open next week at Austin Landing

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A fast-casual chicken restaurant founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is opening its first Ohio location next week at Austin Landing.

Big Chicken is set to open at 10655 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. on Thursday, Aug. 11, according to the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant offers crispy chicken sandwiches, sliders, popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, salads and “sidekick” side dishes, including signature dish Lucille’s Mac ‘n’ Cheese. It also offers ice cream shakes, soft serve cones, ice cream sandwiches, plus boozy and non-alcoholic beverages.

Big Chicken will replace another chicken restaurant, Mike’s Nashville Hot, which closed in December with no notice after five years in business.

ExploreShaq’s Big Chicken now set to open 3 locations in region, including Beavercreek

The new restaurant is looking at opening additional locations in Beavercreek and West Chester Twp. in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The three locations are part of an agreement inked by franchisees Steve Christensen and Reid Richards, and Ohio restaurateur Mike Craddick, whom they met eight years ago through his ownership of several Five Guys and Another Broken Egg locations in Ohio.

The three initial locations are just the start, Craddick previously told this news outlet.

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by O’Neal, along with multi-national, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company Authentic Brands (ABG) and events and catering company JRS Hospitality.

For more information about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

ExploreMother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to writing our own chapter here’

In Other News
1
Celebrate Art in the City across downtown Dayton Saturday
2
14 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
3
Patio of the Week: Salar pulls out the stops for Out on 5th dining
4
Daryl Hall, Five for Fighting close out Kings Island concert series...
5
Mother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to...

About the Authors

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter
Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top