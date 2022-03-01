JUST IN: Submarine House’s next location announces opening timeline

The wait is almost over for Dayton’s newest sub spot.
Submarine House chain co-owner Brody Danner said the new Submarine House at 930 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, in the former location of a Family Video Store, is expected to open late this month.
“There has been a lot of excitement and support around this store opening,” Danner said. “It will be our biggest store to date at 4,600 sq ft with a 2,000 sq ft patio, totaling 6,600 serviceable square footage. We are pumped to bring this to the Kettering community, a place where my family and I have lived for the last 21 years.”
When the Dorothy Lane location opens, it will mark Submarine House’s 10th company-owned location and ninth in the Dayton area. The chain also has a company store in Hilliard, outside Columbus.
“We’ve wanted this location for five, six, seven years,” the Kettering native told the Dayton Daily News last year.
This story will be updated as soon as an official opening date is announced.
