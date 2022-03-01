JUST IN: Submarine House’s next location announces opening timeline

Submarine House chain co-owner Brody Danner said the new Submarine House at 930 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, in the former location of a Family Video Store, is expected to open late this month.

“There has been a lot of excitement and support around this store opening,” Danner said. “It will be our biggest store to date at 4,600 sq ft with a 2,000 sq ft patio, totaling 6,600 serviceable square footage. We are pumped to bring this to the Kettering community, a place where my family and I have lived for the last 21 years.”