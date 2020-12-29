JUST IN: Third Perk to open its new coffee shop tomorrow morning in downtown Dayton

The coffee shop, restaurant and wine bar previously operated at 46 W. Fifth St., but shut its doors on Feb. 24, 2020, in part because Darden was facing carpal-tunnel surgery. The temporary closure would allow Darden to “refocus, retool and re-launch,” she said at the time.

“I have loved that space for a while,” Darden said in September. “I actually popped in last year as the owner was restoring the beautiful hardwood floors. I feel like I’m now sitting in the core of the city.”