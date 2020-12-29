JUST IN: Third Perk to open its new coffee shop tomorrow morning in downtown Dayton

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar will open at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 146 E. Third St. in the Fire Blocks District of downtown Dayton, founder Juanita Darden told this news outlet today, Dec. 29.
The coffee shop, restaurant and wine bar previously operated at 46 W. Fifth St., but shut its doors on Feb. 24, 2020, in part because Darden was facing carpal-tunnel surgery. The temporary closure would allow Darden to “refocus, retool and re-launch,” she said at the time.
“I have loved that space for a while,” Darden said in September. “I actually popped in last year as the owner was restoring the beautiful hardwood floors. I feel like I’m now sitting in the core of the city.”
That re-launch of Third Perk in downtown Dayton adds another retail boost to the Fire Blocks District in the 100 block of East Third Street that earlier this year added Salt Block Biscuit Company and which will soon be home to a new full-service restaurant, Jollity, and to a new bar that is early in its development stage called Bozack’s Lounge.
Darden opened Third Perk five years ago. She also operates a Third Perk Express express location at the Dayton Mall.
The new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar will offer a similar menu, including sandwiches and chili, as her shop at Fifth and Ludlow, Darden said earlier this year.
The new shop’s hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, Darden said today.
For more information and to monitor the new shop’s progress, go to www.facebook.com/ThirdPerk.