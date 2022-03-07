JUST IN: Tumbleweed Connection files lawsuit following abrupt closure in Oregon District

Atkinson said the defendants “covered the windows and signage at the Tumbleweed Connection and posted signs indicating the business was ‘Closed for Remodeling.’” Atkinson has since been refused access to the property and records on-site, according to the lawsuit.

Due to the abrupt closure, the lawsuit states that Tumbleweed has suffered damages of more than $25,000. It says Atkinson believes Schaney’s decision to evict right before March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day without any prior notice or communication was done “with ill will and malicious intent” and entitles Tumbleweed to punitive damages.

The lawsuit also states that the food delivered to the bar on March 1 “presently sits in the middle of the floor of the property, unrefrigerated and spoiling.” In total, Atkinson is suing Schaney for $75,000 plus interest.

On March 1, Tumbleweed posted to its Facebook page the following statement:

“Hey locals, with us closed we have 14 employees, bartenders, barbacks and cooks. If anyone knows of positions for any of them we would love to pass it along. We are very upset of the hurt this is causing them. Good people, good workers. Please reach out. Thanks!”