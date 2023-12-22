Justin Cost: One-man band is on a creative roll

“On ‘Volume 8,’ I’m just letting loose,” Cost said. “That was fun for me. I assume some people will think it’s incomplete with no vocals. I tried writing lyrics to those songs, but nothing was working. I knew prior to trying it would most likely stay an instrumental album. I look at ‘Volume 8′ like a sampling record. Other artists have the opportunity to do what they want with those songs on there.

“Allowing more collaboration makes sense to me because those songs are so good,” he continued. “I feel like ‘Capturing Lightning in a Bottle’ could be a good hip-hop song if anyone would choose to use it. Same goes for the others.”

Check out “Capturing Lightning in a Bottle” by Justin Cost:

For Cost, “Music 4 Kids with Spike and Squid!” was a chance to cleanse his creative pallet with a fun project with his 12-year-old son, Wyatt a.k.a. Spike, and 7-year-old daughter, Weslie a.k.a. Squid.

“I like to step outside of my main project and work on other things,” Cost said. “You end up pushing yourself more and then you push others too, which pushes you even more. Working with my kids was fun and I learned from them. It’s cool to learn from kids and people who don’t act like professionals because they have uncluttered minds.

“They don’t know what they don’t know so cool things can happen,” he continued. “It can be tough to work with guys who think they know everything or are very particular.”

Even with two releases out this month, Cost is still in production mode. He is currently working on several future releases.

“I’m going to take more risks going forward with the next three releases,” said Cost, who released “Volume 1″ in 2010. “All of the music is done for ‘Volume 9,’ which is going to be like a punk-grunge album. ‘Volume 10′ is going to be a mash-up of Volumes 1 through 9. Think of it like the Beatles’ ‘Love’ or ‘Anthology’ albums. It’s all my work together, using all the parts to create new songs or remakes.”

Artist info: https://justincost.com.

