Keep this Dayton pizza guide handy while prepping Thanksgiving dinner

Consider it the foodie pre-game to mounds of Thanksgiving food.
According to multiple sources, including “the American Pizza Community,” Thanksgiving Eve is considered the No. 2, and, in some places, No. 3, night of the year for pizza sales. The day before the big turkey day even beats out Super Bowl Sunday.
“With so much food available around Thanksgiving, why pizza you may ask. Well, simply put, pizza is fast, it’s convenient and most importantly it’s good,” according to a pizza restauranteur in Florida. “Thanksgiving means a great family meal. Many people, however, just can’t face the prospects of having to cook the day before they have to prepare one of the most important meals of the entire year.”
Thankfully for all the busy chefs in Dayton preparing for Thursday, Dayton has no shortage of delicious pizza stops.
In no particular order, here are some of the best places in the city for a cheesy, local slice:
🍕Flying Pizza
223 N. Main St., Dayton | 937-222-8031 | Website | Facebook | Beavercreek/ Fairborn & Centerville locations
🍕Pizza Bandit
700 East 4th St., Dayton | 937) 476-1895 | Website | Facebook
🍕Joe’s Pizzeria
4313 Airway Rd., Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website
🍕Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
812 S Patterson Blvd., Dayton, 937-331-5357 | 440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville, 937-886-4513 | Website | Facebook
🍕Marion’s Piazza
9 area locations | Website | Facebook
🍕Pizza Factory
1101 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-4477 | Website | Facebook
🍕Cassano’s Pizza King
🍕South Park Tavern
1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton | 937-813-7491 | Website | Facebook
🍕Cousin Vinny’s Pizza
10 Dayton locations | Website | Facebook
🍕Dewey’s Pizza
131 Jasper St., Dayton | 937-223-0000 | Website | Facebook
🍕LaRosa’s Pizzeria
291 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville | 888-527-6727 | Website
🍕Gionino’s Pizzeria
1528 E 3rd St., Dayton | 4015 Far Hills Ave, Kettering | 937-999-4470 | Website | Facebook
🍕Milano’s
3 Dayton locations | Website | Facebook
🍕MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
2739 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek | 937-320-2255 | Website
🍕Rapid Fired Pizza
