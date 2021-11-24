dayton logo
Keep this Dayton pizza guide handy while prepping Thanksgiving dinner

Tony Clark, the owner of DK Effect, a Gionino’s Pizzeria location in the former site of Brother’s tire shop, 1528 E. Third St.
What to Know
By Sarah Franks
56 minutes ago
Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year for pizza sales

Consider it the foodie pre-game to mounds of Thanksgiving food.

According to multiple sources, including “the American Pizza Community,” Thanksgiving Eve is considered the No. 2, and, in some places, No. 3, night of the year for pizza sales. The day before the big turkey day even beats out Super Bowl Sunday.

“With so much food available around Thanksgiving, why pizza you may ask. Well, simply put, pizza is fast, it’s convenient and most importantly it’s good,” according to a pizza restauranteur in Florida. “Thanksgiving means a great family meal. Many people, however, just can’t face the prospects of having to cook the day before they have to prepare one of the most important meals of the entire year.”

ExploreDayton family seeks community support after death of Bun Bros founder

Thankfully for all the busy chefs in Dayton preparing for Thursday, Dayton has no shortage of delicious pizza stops.

This is not a final list. If we missed your favorite go-to place for pizza, let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.

In no particular order, here are some of the best places in the city for a cheesy, local slice:

🍕Flying Pizza

223 N. Main St., Dayton | 937-222-8031 | Website | Facebook | Beavercreek/ Fairborn & Centerville locations

Sons of John Graci, Flying Pizza Founder, Tony and Frank Graci, have been celebrating all year long by doing what they do best, tossing dough high above their heads and chatting merrily with loyal customers. Though on Oct. 1, the official 50th anniversary, the restaurant will thank the community by giving away gift certificates, free T-shirts, sweatshirts and other giveaways.
🍕Pizza Bandit

700 East 4th St., Dayton | 937) 476-1895 | Website | Facebook

The Pizza Bandit is celebrating its two year anniversary now through Sunday.
🍕Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Rd., Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website

Joe's Pizzeria has been a family-owned, Dayton classic since 1959. DDN ARCHIVE
🍕Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

812 S Patterson Blvd., Dayton, 937-331-5357 | 440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville, 937-886-4513 | Website | Facebook

Independent and locally owned Old Scratch Pizza serves Naples-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, as well as salads and a few specialty items. It features a variety of craft beers on tap as well as a wine and cocktail list. The atmosphere is casual, with seating in the dining area provided by picnic tables. CONTRIBUTED
🍕Marion’s Piazza

9 area locations | Website | Facebook

Roger Glass, owner, Marion's Piazza inside the Shroyer Rd. location. Marion's and Cassano's are two local pizza giants who have held their ground in the ever-changing pizza landscape in Dayton. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
🍕Pizza Factory

1101 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-4477 | Website | Facebook

Staff members of Dayton's Original Pizza Factory, including, from left to right: Brian Pilgrim, Rick Pierce, John Sullivan, Justin Barkley, Bill Daniels, Dan Azbill, Angie Elzey, and Daniel Hughes. CONTRIBUTED
🍕Cassano’s Pizza King

33 area locations | Website

Vic Cassano Sr. and his mother-in-law, Caroline Mom Donisi, (pictured) started Daytons first pizza shop. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE
🍕South Park Tavern

1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton | 937-813-7491 | Website | Facebook

Look at that melty cheese! Chicken Cordon Bleu gourmet pizza is made by scratch and baked in a stone oven at South Park Tavern. (Staff photo by Connie Post)
🍕Cousin Vinny’s Pizza

10 Dayton locations | Website | Facebook

🍕Dewey’s Pizza

131 Jasper St., Dayton | 937-223-0000 | Website | Facebook

Dewey's Pizza seasonal pie called Sgt Peppers
🍕LaRosa’s Pizzeria

291 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville | 888-527-6727 | Website

LaRosa's Pizzeria to relocate, expand with new dine-in location
🍕Gionino’s Pizzeria

1528 E 3rd St., Dayton | 4015 Far Hills Ave, Kettering | 937-999-4470 | Website | Facebook

Tony Clark, the owner of DK Effect, a Gionino’s Pizzeria location in the former site of Brother’s tire shop, 1528 E. Third St.
🍕Milano’s

3 Dayton locations | Website | Facebook

Milano’s Atlantic City Subs, which opened its first Butler County location in January 2014 at 7701 Voice of America Centre Drive in West Chester Twp., announced today it had closed the location “effective immediately.” The location was the company’s fourth restaurant and the first one in the Greater Cincinnati region. STAFF FILE PHOTO
🍕MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

2739 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek | 937-320-2255 | Website

Max & Erma’s will close its restaurant at the front of Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Twp., but will then convert the space to a different restaurant concept, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub, later this year. CONTRIBUTED
🍕Rapid Fired Pizza

8 Dayton locations | Website

Rapid Fired Pizza is making its debut in California on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. SUBMITTED
About the Author

Sarah Franks
Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

