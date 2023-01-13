Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience

Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, has added two heated igloos to its patio.
According to a newsletter sent to guests, the igloos are available first come, first served. All you have to do is check in with the bar and someone will unlock the zipper and turn on the space heater for your enjoyment.
Each igloo surrounds a patio table that fits approximately eight people. Eudora Brewing Company said they are dog friendly.
Eudora Brewing Company bills itself as “Dayton’s only brewery, taproom, kitchen and brew-your-own facility.”
The taproom is 8,000 square feet and features a 4,000-square-foot patio by the building next to six glass, bay-style garage doors that open or close depending on weather Tuesdays through Sundays. The taproom, restaurant and brewery all together is 20,000 square feet.
Another establishment in the Dayton area that has igloos during the winter months is Mudlick Tap House, located at 135 E. Second Street in Dayton. Reservations for Mudlick’s igloos are available at www.exploretock.com/mudlicktaphouse. Each igloo can accommodate up to eight guests and a $50 deposit must be made when booking.
Mudlick’s igloos also require a food and beverage spending minimum of $200 on weeknights and $300 on weekends.
