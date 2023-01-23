Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol

“We were just waiting for it to pop up on the market,” Ali previously said. “Owning it for 10 years, we knew the ends and outs of it.”

Demnika’s Italiano, a casual, family-friendly restaurant, offers a variety of Italian dishes including meat lasagna, Bolognese with your choice of pasta, chicken or eggplant parmigiana, chicken marsala, pizza, calzones, salads and much more.

In addition to some new offerings, Ali said customers can expect the same recipes his father has used since 2001 at his other restaurants.

For more information about Demnika’s Italiano, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.