dayton logo
X

Kettering woman to be honored with lifetime award from Dayton Music Club

The Dayton Music Club is set to honor Jane Katsuyama, shown here in 2007 while playing with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Sunday with a lifetime achievement award. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
The Dayton Music Club is set to honor Jane Katsuyama, shown here in 2007 while playing with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Sunday with a lifetime achievement award. FILE

Local News
By
53 minutes ago

KETTERING — The Dayton Music Club will pay tribute to a Kettering woman whose contributions to local arts and education span decades, with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jane Katsuyama will receive the honor this weekend. She has performed as the principal cellist with a variety of ensembles that include the Dayton Philharmonic and the Wright State University Symphony orchestras, according to the DMC.

Katsuyama also has taught at the University of Dayton, as well as high schools and elementary schools in Dayton, Kettering and Centerville, said Gwen Brubaker, club membership treasurer.

“She’s an amazing person. She’s a fine cellist, which everybody in the (local) musical community would know,” Brubaker said. “She’s played with the Dayton Philharmonic for years and years. And she’s an excellent teacher.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering city manager search on hold after 4 candidate interviews for job

“Any time anybody needed a cellist … just call Jane and if she couldn’t do it, she’d find somebody who could,” she added.

Brubaker said she will present the honor to Katsuyama during the club’s 3 p.m. Sunday September Musicale and Awards Presentations at Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering.

Katsuyama “isn’t one to seek out recognition, but she has spent her life working hard for the Dayton community for nearly 50 years,” her daughter, Jana, said in an email.

Her mother was a cellist with the DPO for more than 40 years starting in the 1970s, Jana Katsuyama said. She created educational storytelling programs such as “The Three Little Pigs,” “Three Bears” and “Land of XYZ” that the orchestra’s string quartet performed for thousands of children at schools in the region, her daughter said.

ExploreEDUCATON: Oakwood board of education president announces plans to leave

Jane Katsuyama also taught at Dayton’s Stivers School for the Arts and Colonel White High School, the Miami Valley School in Washington Twp., and Indian Riffle Elementary School in Kettering, according to the club.

“She’s always promoting the teaching of the arts in school,” Brubaker said. “Music, theater ... those things absolutely have to be taught in school. She’s a strong supporter of that.”

In Other News
1
Air Force Museum celebrates service’s 75th anniversary
2
Timeline: Dayton’s history with the Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air...
3
Best of Dayton: Who has the best BBQ? Here are the finalists
4
Air Force Museum history at 99 years: From McCook Field hangar to...
5
Best of Dayton: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top