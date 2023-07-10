Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest winners crowned

There were 17 local restaurants and food trucks on hand to feed steaming hot chicken wings and other dishes to hungry chicken wing lovers at this year’s Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest.
Despite the weather thousands of people showed up at Fraze Pavilion Saturday, July 8 queuing up in long lines wrapping around the grounds all in the name of chicken. Judges sampled every wing and awarded their favorites:
Best Wing: Pies and Pints
52 Plum St., Beavercreek
937-429-7437 or https://piesandpints.net/location/dayton-oh/
The mix of sriracha, cilantro, garlic, spices and an impressive job grilling with just the right amount of char won the judges over.
Best Sauce: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N Detroit St, Xenia
937-372-3202 or http://gotonicks.com
Best Boneless: Romer’s Bar and Grill
4439 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook
937-848-7676 or www.romersbar.com
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Best Side: Amber Rose
1400 Valley St., Dayton
937-228-2511 or theamberrose.com
Best Dessert: El Meson
903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-859-8229 or elmeson.net
Hottest Wing: Buffalo’s Best Food Truck
859-866-0535 or www.facebook.com/BuffalosBestnky
Best Decorated Booth: Archer’s Tavern
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
937-401-1015 or www.archerstavern.com
2030 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
937-291-1015 or www.archerstavern.com
The People’s Choice Award for “Best Damn Wing” was given to Archer’s Tavern which beat out Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia which has taken home this top prize since the event’s inception.
Archer’s spicy garlic wings topped with parmesan cheese and their “Sexy Style” made with a special rub and their “Touch of Klass” spice mix are the wings that earned them the second best medium wing sauce at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. Their delicious take on wings won the crowd over for top place and bragging rights.
