Killer Brownie releases Cincinnati Bengals packaging ahead of playoffs

“As lifelong Bengals fans, we are thrilled for this partnership with the Brown family and the Bengals,” said the Mayne Family, owners of The Killer Brownie Company and Dorothy Lane Market. “Our family is passionate about making our fans and friends happy with our indulgent Killer Brownie lineup that’s led by our signature Original Killer Brownie — a triple-layer gourmet treat that we craft with a velvety caramel swirled between fudge brownies loaded with pecans.”

For more than 40 years, Killer Brownie has been crafting its gourmet brownies, which contain layers in a variety of flavors. Killer Brownies are sold at 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada, Panama and Puerto Rico, officials previously told this news outlet.

“We are so honored and proud to see our brands alongside a great team that shares our values,” the Mayne Family said.