Kings Island to add dueling coaster, new children’s area to Soak City

According to Whitewater West, the water coaster has an output of 720 riders per hour due to its usage of different zones. These zones allow multiple riders to safely traverse the track simultaneously.

The ride features a dual track, each holding a tube of two riders. Guests will ride down the first hill before being propelled up by water jets reaching speeds of 30 miles per hour.

The tracks will then diverge, each going into an enclosed section before a banked outdoor turn, followed by another indoor helix. The riders will then shoot out across the finish line.

The next season for Kings Island will also see the amusement park add Splash River Junction, a children’s area with more seating, a wading pool with a water tower and a new slide complex called Salamander Sliders.

The attraction will feature seven child-friendly slides with gentle turns and gradual drops.

Kings Island recently started selling passes for its 2025 season, offering a new All Park Passport alongside it. This new pass allows guests to visit all former Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks.

This new benefit will take effect Jan. 6 and is possible thanks to the merger of Cedar Fair and rival Six Flags that completed last month. It means Kings Island season passholders can soon have access to 27 theme parks and 15 water parks across the United States and Canada. This includes parks such Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, Six Flags Great America in Illinois, Cedar Point in Ohio and more.

Guests will be able to purchase the All Park Passport as an addition to their gold or prestige passes when renewing for the 2025 season. Other additions, such as drink or dining plans, will not carry over between Six Flags branded parks and Cedar Fair branded parks.

Season passes purchased for the 2025 season can also be used for the remainder of this year, which includes daily operations through Labor Day, Haunt and Winterfest.

During this current season, Kings Island conducted a series of “Summerbration” events that includes a variety of entertainment shows and a new food and wine festival. It also had its annual Grand Carnivale celebration from July 20-Aug. 4 that includes cultural foods and live entertainment, with a parade that traveled throughout the park.

How to go

What: Kings Island

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through Labor Day

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason