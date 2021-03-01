Kings Island to hire online for more than 4,000 jobs

Kings Island is taking its hiring process online this month to hire more than 4,000 associates for the 2021 season.
The 364-acre amusement park at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason will host a virtual National Hiring Day March 13. Candidates may register at www.visitkingsisland.com/hiringday.
A Gold and Platinum season Passholder Preview weekend takes place May 8 and 9. Kings Island open its gates to the general public on May 15. Soak City Water Park will open on May 29.
This year’s hiring effort includes 1,000 fewer employees than its 2020 effort, which was announced in mid-January, two months before COVID-19 truncated the park’s season.
Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverage, guest services and more. The virtual hiring day will offer information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams. The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare to start work.
“For many of our associates, their job at Kings Island helps pave the way for future career opportunities by providing skills, experiences, memories and friendships that last a lifetime,” Mike Koontz, the park’s vice president and general manager, said in a release. “Our virtual hiring day on March 13 will be a safe, informative and easy way to connect with the hiring team at Kings Island.”
Kings Island said it offers flexible schedules and “many perks” for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.
The Warren County amusement park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world.